Judge to hear Village’s 1996 lawsuit on Crandon Master Plan; telecommunication companies offer up to $12,000/year for rooftop towers

Paperwork continues to pile up, but few words are being spoken regarding the controversy swirling around the De Moya Group's performance on the stormwater project.

Although Village Manager Sam Kissinger told Council members last week that DeMoya was on schedule and "performing well," Village attorney Richard Weiss questioned the contractor's capability of finishing the project as planned. Weiss, in fact, asked the Council to schedule an executive session to discuss the DeMoya contract.

"There are substantial disagreements between the Village and the contractor relating to their reading of the specifications that were drafted by Williams Hatfield Stoner," Weiss said.

"We've spent a lot of time going over their claims and it's all very technical....To put it into a capsule, this bidder was $1 million less than the other bidders. Well, the project is not going to be a million dollars less than the other bidders. This guy is papering his way to change orders and increase… I've seen it before... There are several substantial issues out there that have dollars attached."

Kissinger did say that "there are no substantial additional costs, yet," but declined to elaborate. He told the Village Council he would get back to them with a report.

Village attorney David Wolpin, who issued DeMoya a warning letter in March, confirmed that DeMoya's contract for the west side of the stormwater project was in jeopardy.

Key department places second in combat challenge

Village Fire Department staff placed second last weekend at the regional Firefighter Combat Challenge competition at Bayfront Park. The team posted a time of six minutes, eight seconds in the competition, the fourth fastest time recorded worldwide in the past five years.

The course required participants to simulate various firefighting tasks - forcible entry onto a roof, hoisting a 45-pound hose, running up six flights of steps - wearing 50 pounds of gear.

KBAC baseball

Crandon master plan said near completion Judge will consider Village lawsuit

The revamping of the Crandon Park master plan is near completion, according to Frank Faragalli, assistant director of Dade County's parks department.

"We're close to presenting this to the county attorney's office," Faragalli said. "Once the county attorney's office checks the plan for any legal conflicts, it will go before the county commission for approval for the second time in three years.”

Last week, representatives of the county met with Bruce Matheson and Artemus Richardson in an attempt to iron out differences between Richardson's plan, which the county initially approved in 1993, and Matheson’s proposed changes. No one would reveal specifics of the meeting.

"We had very good, positive, frank discussions," Faragalli said, adding that he couldn't discuss points of contention. "Each party had some concerns." Richardson would not disclose details either. "We're closer to agreement," he said. Added Matheson, “We made a lot of progress.

The Village launched a lawsuit challenging the master plan for Crandon Park last year when Calusa Park's current existence as an active recreational area (which is part of Crandon Park) was threatened. Matheson announced plans to turn Calusa Park into a passive park, eliminating the tennis courts and all buildings. Calusa would become a mangrove trail, offering three picnic areas and a host of native vegetation.

Residents of Key Biscayne protested, and the Village Council responded with the threat of a lawsuit. In July, the Council told then Parks Director Chuck Pezoldt it had to agree to leave Calusa Park alone or the Village would legally challenge the master plan.

Awards luncheon

Fortune International Realty held its first annual awards luncheon to honor multimillion dollar producers on April 26 at the Grand Bay Residences luxury models.

Doug Kinsley, Al Martinez, Brigitte de Langeron, Margaret Carter, Maure Jauregui, Thania Vernon, Mary Pryor, James Salas, Moreno Habif, Milagros Arguello, Larry Aberman and Laura Rodriguez were recognized for having n than $5 million in sales in 1995.

Up on the Roof

Cellular companies looking at Key condos for relay stations. Estimates are that by the year 2000 one in five Americans will communicate by cellular phone.

That means the need for huge growth in the construction of relay stations which transmit the digital signals. Other South Florida communities are already wrestling with a host of issues over the construction of the relay stations. The telecommunication companies want condos 60 feet or higher for the relay stations. The stations average 200-400 square feet, usually located on the rooftop, and include approximately six antennas that rise 75-150 feet in the air.

In a letter sent to one condo, a telecommunications company offered $12,000 per year to lease the rooftop for a relay station to transmit the digital signals.

* Official estimates put the share of Americans with smartphones at around 86% in 2022.

Good Morning Rotarians

Key teens arrested for graffiti

Key Biscayne police have been investigating a rash of graffiti for months.

Two Key Biscayne teenage boys have been arrested and charged with more than 30 counts of graffiti. One of the offenders, 14, faces 29 counts, while the second, 15, faces five counts. A third arrest was expected to be made at press time.

The arrests came after a three-month long investigation stemming from more than 50 incidents of graffiti throughout the Key. Police spent time setting up surveillance, talking to merchants and even having an officer go undercover. According to Police Chief Michael Flaherty, the youngsters will be assigned to the Key Biscayne police department through the state's attorney's office and JASS (Juvenile Alternative Sanction System) program.

