Judy Chamberlain uses her love of golf to drive charitable donations through ‘Mangrove Balls for a Good Cause’

With the help of her 11-year-old partner, Pablo Muñoz, Judy Chamberlain has spent two years gathering, cleaning, sorting and selling golf balls from the mangroves at Crandon Park to benefit local Miami charities.

Last spring, the retired school principal presented a check for $1,100 to First Tee, a nationwide program designed to introduce golf to children. This past summer, she sent golf balls to soldiers deployed overseas. Last fall, she created a Secret Santa fund for the staff at Crandon Park Golf Course.

Her current project is iPads for Soldiers.

Judy volunteers at Crandon Golf Course on Sundays, emptying garbage cans and collecting trash and lost golf balls. She cites her preoccupation with the danger to sea life as her incentive to remove balls from the mangroves.

“When someone 'supplies' or 'buys' our golf balls, they support a cleaner environment and ‘Mangrove Golf Balls for a Good Cause,’ ” she said.

Judy, a skilled golfer is a regular participant in the weekly tournaments help by the Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association