When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, Key Biscayne is not the typical American community -- in more ways than one.

Many among the island's population were born outside the U.S., and, today, the Village's Star-Spangled, Yankee Doodle Dandy of a celebration that includes a parade, barbecue and fireworks show (the first since 2019) takes on a deeper meaning for the nation's 246th birthday in one of South Florida's more diverse areas.

Michele Estevez, a 46-year resident of the island, recalls the first time she joined the parade committee when her son was 3. Hailing from Chile, she was the first person not born in the U.S. to join the volunteer organizers, who have evolved into an eclectic mix -- reflective of the community.

“We used to sell 5,000 or 6,000 Fourth of July buttons,” she said, but as the scope of the community changed, t-shirts have become the hot selling item.

Of the 12,600 Key Biscayne residents, 54.81% are foreign-born (45.19% were born in the U.S.). At last count, 221 military veterans make their home on the "Island Paradise," while the 23.02% of the town's naturalized citizens come mostly (90.2%) from Latin America.

Indeed, freedom comes in many shapes, sizes, and languages. But the colors remain the same for Key Biscayne's "Small Town Americana" type of parade, rare to see these days.

Master of Ceremonies Austin Tellam will be easy to spot with his lavish red, white and blue costume with an over-sized hat and sunglasses; bands and politicians (this is an election year, after all) will dot the parade; the aroma of hamburgers and hot dogs will prevail over the Village Green; two menacing-looking jets from Homestead AFB will soar over Crandon Boulevard at 11 a.m. to begin the festivities; and the glorious fireworks and music accompaniment will grace the area behind the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne and the Key Biscayne Beach Club at sunset.

It will be a time to meet the neighbors, make new friends, or share a burger with Village officials. But, it's also a time to reflect on how lucky we are to live in a country with freedom to make choices, to vote, to travel and to voice opinions.

And one without war.

It's important for the younger generation to display respect for the soldiers who gave their lives so we all can maintain our independence.

Estevez's son, "Fredy," is now 37 and he will be back today from the Orlando area to join his dad, Federico, along the nearly mile-long procession in the 63rd annual edition of the event, the longest-running parade in South Florida and beyond.

There will be plenty of patriotic music, from Springsteen to Mellencamp and McBride, to get you in the spirit, and let's not forget the "anthems" by Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith, and, of course, "America the Beautiful."

On Key Biscayne, there are spacious skies, but no amber waves of grain, or even majestic purple mountains above a fruited plain. But God still sheds His grace on thee from sea to shining sea, and that's what makes July 4 -- and every day -- special.

The Village parade and celebration is an event that brings this incredible community even closer, one in which President Richard Nixon once greeted kids on the street, where Grammy-winning singer Jon Secada once sang the national anthem, and where marching bands from as far as Baltimore and the Bahamas are still part of the show -- all before the rockets' red glare.

“To me, what makes it great down here in Miami, South Florida ... there’s really not that sense of small-town America,” parade committee member Rudy Leschhorn said. “But this is as Americana as it gets, and that’s pretty cool.”

Tellam grew up on Key Biscayne, a descendant of his grandparents, who moved to the island in 1952. No doubt they took part in the first parade seven years later.

“It started with just a couple people on bicycles in traditional costumes,” Tellam said.

But no further evidence of remarkable patriotism can be found than Federico Padovan's love of his country. The Italian-born, successful businessman and movie set designer, who turns 86 this summer, came to Key Biscayne by way of Uruguay, bringing with him the memories of World War II.

He still has the enthusiasm of a teenager when it comes to decorating bicycles, floats (even one 35-feet long) and vehicles that have resulted in a wall full of trophies. Today, he will be riding a motorized bike that he began decorating two months ago.

Now, he's translated his patriotic love for America to his kids, Paola and Fredy.

"I make them understand that being patriotic is for our soul for the Fourth of July," he said. "People go to die (for our country).

"It's part of my contribution to America, the best country in the world."

Key Biscayne's nearly mile-long patriotic procession begins at 11 a.m. at the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive, and heads toward Cape Florida to the end of Village Green Park, looping into West Enid Drive.

