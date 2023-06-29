July 4th over the years

For 64 years, Key Biscayne’s July 4th Parade has been special.

Thousands have lined the parade route along Crandon Boulevard to celebrate freedom and cheer the creativity of patriotically-decorated floats, golf carts and bands, as well as the Parade Marshall – a position that has featured celebrities such as the US Army Air Service flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker in 1975.

Enjoy this display of photos from the best little parade around from over the years.

