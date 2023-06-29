July 4th over the years

For 64 years, Key Biscayne’s July 4th Parade has been special.
Thousands have lined the parade route along Crandon Boulevard to celebrate freedom and cheer the creativity of patriotically-decorated floats, golf carts and bands, as well as the Parade Marshall – a position that has featured celebrities such as the US Army Air Service flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker in 1975.
Enjoy this display of photos from the best little parade around from over the years.
1965
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1988
1989
1990
1991
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2012
2013
2014
2015