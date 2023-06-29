July 4th over the years

A 2015 July 4th parade float with kids holding up signs that read "Key" and "Rat."

For 64 years, Key Biscayne’s July 4th Parade has been special.

Thousands have lined the parade route along Crandon Boulevard to celebrate freedom and cheer the creativity of patriotically-decorated floats, golf carts and bands, as well as the Parade Marshall – a position that has featured celebrities such as the US Army Air Service flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker in 1975.

Enjoy this display of photos from the best little parade around from over the years.

1965

1965 MUST USE.jpeg

1973

1973.jpeg

1974

1974 (1).jpeg
1974.jpeg

1975

MUST USE 1975 Eddie Rickenbacker USE .jpeg
1975.jpeg

1976

1976.jpeg

1977

1977.jpeg

1979

USE 1979.jpeg

1980

1980.jpeg

1981

1981.jpeg

1982

1982.jpeg

1983

1983.jpeg

1984

1984.jpeg

1985

1985.jpeg

1986

1986.jpeg

1988

1988.jpeg

1989

MUST USE 1989.jpeg

1990

1990.jpeg

1991

1991.jpeg

1993

USE 1993.jpeg
1993.jpeg

1994

1994 (1).jpeg
1994.jpeg

1995

1995.jpeg

1996

USE 1996.jpeg

1997

1997.jpeg

1998

1998.jpeg

1999

1999 copy.jpeg
1999.jpeg

2001

2001.jpeg

2002

2002.jpeg

2003

2003.jpeg

2004

2004.jpeg

2005

2005.jpeg

2006

USE 2006.jpeg

2007

2007.jpeg

2008

USE 2008.jpeg

2009

2009.jpeg

2010

2010.jpeg

2012

2012.jpeg

2013

2013.jpeg

2014

2014.jpeg

2015

MUST USE 2015.jpeg
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you