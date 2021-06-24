Under the heavenly canopy burst a rainbow of colors, each with its own pattern, all blending into the most beautiful fireworks and a perfect finale for a festive day. The 1994 Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza will be hard to beat—a fitting ending to a wonderful day including the best parade in years. The parade had many floats, many children, and a few politicians.

Par for the day was the annual debate on what year the parade actually began. Tom Sykes, the father of our parade (as well as of the volunteer fire department), has a plaque given him by the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club honoring him for the parade in 1958. I wonder who chose the date?

A dear friend keeps a daily diary. On the morning of the 4th of July 1958, she baked a cake while her husband went to the Key Biscayne Yacht Club to work on their boat and their younger son went off to play with a friend — no parade mentioned.

Another friend was sure the parade began in 1959 and ended at the Yacht Club when a group let loose some huge helium-filled balloons.

I believe the ’58 and ’59 parades might have been small gatherings of friends, dressed in folded newspaper hats, making patriotic music with a flute, some kazoos, and a great spirit, led by Tom Sykes dressed in combat boots, playing a beat-up tuba, and leading the group with a toilet plunger.

For me, and for many others, our parade began in 1960 when Sykes and Art Yehle, assisted by their wives and families, really had a parade to remember. The band came down from Patrick Air Force Base and we met them in front of Vernon’s Drugs to get our assigned houseguests. We hosted two young boys at our home and looked forward to having them again the next year, but one of the young men sadly drowned swimming in the Banana River.

Sykes said he wanted his three daughters to see a “genuine All-American Fourth of July” and we all did. A large pavilion was built at the Yacht Club, supported by telephone poles and with a Seminole-style palm frond roof, and ex-Florida Governor Fuller Warren addressed the gathered crowd, for hours it seemed. Conch chowder was sold by the cupful from a booth on the grounds.

The Air Force band entertained and Father Malcolm with his flock led the dancing. Much beer flowed and with the heat everyone was becoming exhausted.

Unexpectedly, about five messages arrived from Sen. George Smathers requesting that the band appear at the Orange Bowl by 7 p.m. We scoured the Key to find our respective guests, filled them with black coffee and got them into cold showers and their uniforms and gone. WOW!

The parade itself was wonderful, filled with us and a few invited outsiders. Krest rapidly ran out of red, white, and blue streamers as children decorated their bikes to form a large group in the parade. Martha McClain’s Girl Scouts marched in full uniform, including white gloves. Father Malcolm marched followed by many members of St. Christopher’s.

Although it was mid-summer and schools were closed, the committee managed to scrape up a band or two from area high schools, plus baton groups from the county and the Hialeah Mummers Organization. Local hotels and businesses all had floats—some they made, some professional.

Then there were the fly-overs that started with Jerry Vickers and friends. The planes flew so low that when they landed they had palm fronds in their undercarriage.

The fund-raising sale of buttons had not yet begun, but American flags were sold for a quarter to support financial needs, like insurance and donations to some of the groups.

As my husband Curt remembers it, the parade formed on the land behind the Key Biscayne Bank building of today. There was a temporary wooden structure there for the volunteer fire department. The parade headed south on Crandon Boulevard, turned right onto West Wood Drive, then north on Ridgewood to Heather and Harbor Drive, ending at the Yacht Club. Later, some parades formed at the Hotel or ended there. T

he routes have changed along with many things but the parade still makes a wonderful Fourth of July celebration on our island.