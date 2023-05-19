The Key Biscayne Community Center pool is due to finally be back in operation after four months of renovation to the pool and replacement of the pool deck.

A "soft reopening" was slated for Friday from 3-8 p.m., weather permitting. Earlier on Friday afternoon the Village was under a lighting alert.

The pool is due to be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning Monday, May 22, the pool resumes in regular hours:

- Monday-Friday: 6:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

- Weekends: 8:15 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The project of restoring and resurfacing the 25-meter, six-lane pool for the first time since its inception in 2004 was delayed by further examination of surface cracks on the pool deck.

"We started the process with the intention of resurfacing (the deck), but when we had the engineering consultant check it, the cracks were too significant. If we only resurfaced it, they said it would break again," Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces Director Todd Hofferberth said earlier this year.

The old deck had to be chipped away (now a brushed concrete finish replaces the Kool Deck); the pool was drained, pressure washed and acid washed (and high-strength, durable Diamond Brite coating has been applied); and new LED lighting and the black lane tiles are in place.

Also, the patio deck and steps leading into the Community Center was resurfaced.

For information about the TKA, Swim Kids, Swimming Endurance, and Tri4Kidz programs, please visit the KBCC front desk or call 305-365-8900.