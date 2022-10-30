Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?

Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.

The new voter gains —86,376 Republicans versus just 9,380 Democrat voters – lands Florida solidly in the Republican red column, the newspaper reported.

But what impact is that having on early voting in Miami-Dade County and across Florida?

As of Sunday morning, 114,443 Democrats have early voted early by mail or across the 28 Miami-Dade County early voting sites, versus 67,280 registered Republicans who have voted either by mail or in-person.

In the early voting site closest to Key Biscayne – the Historic Garage in Vizcaya – more Republicans have voted – 706 – versus 684 Dems and 478 with NPA (No Party Affiliation).

According to the Florida Division of Elections data, as of Sunday, Oct 30, morning, 86,047 more Republicans – 1,122,880 – had voted either by mail or in-person versus 1,036,833 Democrats.

Overall, more than 2.5 million Floridians (2,662,655) have already voted early for the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Are Key Biscayne residents waiting to cast a vote?

The island elections, with two candidates vying to the Village Mayor, five candidates in the running for 3 vacant Council seats and seven Village Charter amendments on the ballot, just 14 percent of the island’s 8,152 registered voters have early voted.

As of Sunday morning, 1,558 of Key Biscayne registered voters had cast a ballot – 1,190 by mail and 368 in-person early voting.