Just say no – to concrete curbs

Having dedicated years of my life to architectural studies and functional solutions, I cannot say that pouring concrete curbs to interrupt smooth transition between the 20 feet paved areas in our residential streets and the 15 feet landscaped swales that run along both sides of the street is a good idea. In my professional opinion, it is a disgusting example of forgotten ideas of our community and we must say “no.”

I have experience to justify this, both professionally and having been elected to the Village Council early on, during the formation of the Village as an independent municipality. When elected in 1993 – joining six other residents on the Village planning agency entrusted with providing to the Florida Department of Community Affairs data that would satisfy our ideals and the requirement of that department for our new municipality

A Master Plan for our new municipality was approved in 1995 and the ideals of hundreds of our residents were reviewed and accepted as to the character and style of our community.

So, indeed, I can say with absolute certainty, “No no and no to concrete curbs.”

This was a policy decision of the residents – a desired conceptual characteristic for our relaxed residential area; an essential ideal of our community. The present council and Village management, should never forget or ignore this residents’ wish.

How and why did some ugly concrete curbs recently emerge in some of our quiet streets, to the surprise of area residents? Some say a Village engineer thought they were necessary to guide rainwater to drains. I respect engineers. But I am sure that the residents of Key Biscayne appreciate the safety of kids racing on their bicycles. Surely, they can safely cross puddles. But when traffic approaches if they hit a concrete curb and lose control of their bicycles, that’s another story.

Raul Llorente