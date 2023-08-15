All Miami-Dade County Public Schools public-school students, like those attending the Key Biscayne K-8 Center and MAST Academy, will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge during the 2023-2024 school year.

The school system’s program brings the district in compliance with the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Program.

For more information, parent can contact the District’s Department of Food and Nutrition at 7042 West Flagler Street, Miami, or call (786) 275-0423.