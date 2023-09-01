K-8 Center students to continue receiving after-school lunches for upcoming school year

This week, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system announced the continuation of their “Afterschool Meals Program.”

The program is a sub-component of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program which serves 250 schools, including Key Biscayne’s K-8 Center. It makes sure students involved in activities after school can receive free access to healthy foods.

After-school meals are required to meet all USDA requirements as well as include fresh fruits and vegetables.

According to M-DCPS, all after-school (and regular lunch) meals are available to students for free, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, or age.

