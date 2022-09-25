KB Beach Park renovations will make this ‘crown jewel’ shine even brighter, say Village officials

Democracy in action is how certain aspects of Key Biscayne's Beach Park will be renovated, and the area's "crown jewel" should emerge with "an even bigger 'wow' factor," predicts Colleen Blank, the Village's Capital Improvements Projects and Grants Manager.

Last week, she showed residents options for playground equipment, a choice of splash pads, the park's color template, and even how the entrance to the 16-year-old park might look when renovations are completed "in about two or three years, depending on funding," she said.

The anticipated start of the project, to be done in three phases at 650 Ocean Drive, is next year.

Those who tuned in to las week's lunch-time virtual meeting were given an opportunity to vote for their choices, with up-to-the-minute unofficial results showing most preferring neutral colors or a combination of a neutral and "Key West" palette; playground equipment that resembles wooden logs from the natural environment and should weather well; a traditional splash pad with water shooting upward in a multi-use walkway area; and a fairly standard block entrance gate with an organic artwork design that mimics nature, and with a nice sign.

Aside from the new playground, everything else is an enhancement.

It's just part of the "30% design" portion of the project, before selecting the materials and evaluating how the regrading of some areas will work before the 100% design can be submitted to architects, said Blank, the project manager for Beach Park.

Jeremy Calleros Gaugher, the Village's planner, also has been working on the concept plan.

Residents are invited to Beach Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, when Blank will show the options and collect more votes through the Poll Everywhere platform (respond to PollEv.com/colleendurfee151 or text 22333 after she opens the poll).

Blank will also explain details of the project, including a wealth of ideas from the public, such as:

- Regrading of sloped surfaces to allow more recreational area, whether it's for Frisbee or yoga. "Right now, the different grading makes it difficult to play," Blank said.

- Removing the far restroom (where storage can be kept) and combining two separate restrooms with single stalls into one building. Showers will remain in the same location.

- Opening up more green space on the west side, and make it flatter.

- Upgrading the large shade pavilion, the centerpiece of the park, with the removal of the interior corridor to allow for unobstructed views of the splash pad and playground area.

- Renovating the splash pad with either the walk-though version or the more traditional ground pad (depending on the residents' final votes). There would be more opening in the central activity area, "a triangle of movement," Blank said, between the pavilion, splash pad and playground.

- Allowing for a more continual view of the ocean and skyline with a walkway from the splash pad to the beach access. "The idea is … to provide some view of the horizon line from the entrance to the park to an open, direct sight to the beach, where it'll be an even bigger 'wow' factor," Blank said.

- Removal of the boardwalk to create a flat surface between the restrooms and pavilion, and adding a stronger boardwalk and ramp at the far end of the park to allow for emergency vehicles. All areas of the boardwalk will be ADA compliant.

- Maintaining the relaxation area on the east side, where Palm Garden provides a place for those enjoying yoga or a peaceful day with nature. "That area is special and we want to cultivate that (connection) between ocean and nature," Blank said.

- Adding more seating, and picnic tables at the beach end to enjoy sunrises and sunsets.

- Maintaining as much of the tree canopy and native landscape as possible, and planting matching flora where needed, keeping the "native plant rule" in mind.

- Redoing the entrance gate "to give the idea that this is going to be a new park," Blank said, which should have residents excited.

- Adding shrubbery to camouflage the area where the Beach Raker equipment is until a separate plan would be introduced to relocate the machinery and tools.

- Removing the current retaining wall on the left side of the park to allow for more green space, or areas for recreation or yoga.

- The bottom line is keeping the park a "passive recreational area," which residents have requested.

Beach Park was built in 2006 and is surrounded by two luxury condominiums, Sands of Key Biscayne and Ocean Club, and Key Biscayne Beach Club. It is a public park, yet only available to residents of Key Biscayne, and a gate pass is required.

"Last year, we budgeted $600,000 and we are recommending $470,000 this year (the Second Budget Hearing is Wednesday, Sept. 21)," said Village Manager Steve Williamson, who explained that since the park is only open to residents, state grant money cannot be part of the equation.

In the meantime, the Village will renovate three public beach access points, with work currently underway at the Sands, to be followed by similar paths at the Island House and Casa Del Mar.

Work on the Beach Park is being done by Peacock Architects to help design the project, as well as Andres Montero Landscape Architecture and GIT Consulting.

The project is being spaced out in three phases, to provide the most continual access to the park as possible (some access to the beach may be restricted at times), and because a one-time major overhaul would cost the city more money, total funding that could not fit into a year's budget.

Phase 1 would begin with the restroom and pavilion work; Phase 2 includes the splash pad and ADA-compliant ramp; and Phase 3 would consist of the playground and the regrading of surfaces.