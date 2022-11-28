KB Church apparently scammed on Christmas tree fundraiser, vendor issues promise to return money

Black Friday turned to Bleak Friday for Key Biscayne Community Church members, who learned that their largest fundraiser of the year was thwarted by a possible scam when the supply of Christmas trees was not delivered this week.

"Much to our dismay, the Community Church was taken advantage of and we fell into an unfortunate situation of what is happening more and more in our society. There are dishonest people doing dishonest things," Pastor Dennis Eastling wrote in an Instagram message Friday to his congregation.

This year, the church ordered the Christmas trees from a new broker in June, the customary date for such orders.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said a report was filed at his department Wednesday, and the detective assigned to the case sent an email to the broker in North Carolina to "either return the money or give us the trees."

Monday afternoon, the vendor agreed to return the money.

“At least he is trying to be a standup guy, (the money) is supposed to be received by Wednesday,” Chief Sousa said. “Let's see if he follows through. I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The five-figure dollar value (the specific amount was not released) would "fall into the felony range," he said. "It appears to be a scam (at this point)."

Pastor Denny agreed, writing in his message: "Unfortunately, we were scammed and our trees were not delivered. There is an ongoing investigation into our awful dilemma and we are going through all the hoops of fraudulent transactions with our bank and the police department."

Because the money was wired across state lines, however, there is a dilemma when it comes to law enforcement.

"I really don't know who has jurisdiction," Chief Sousa said.

Islander News has not been able to reach Pastor Denny since the Thanksgiving holiday.

In 2019, shortly before Easter, Pastor Denny presided over another unfortunate circumstance when a man robbed the church of more than $5,000 in computers, tools, a camera, a bicycle and cash.

Most Christmas fir tree suppliers are located in areas such as Canada, North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan and the state of Washington. It is common that the holiday spirit picks up the day after Thanksgiving, the most popular day to decorate homes, according to at least one report.

"Our greatest heartache is for our community and for the church as this our biggest fundraiser," Pastor Denny added. "We are placing the entire situation in the hands of God. We sincerely apologize for the terrible inconvenience."

Be aware of scams

There have been many warnings issued about ways to protect your information when using your credit card to buy products online, especially on Cyber Monday.

KB Police Chief Sousa said online financial crime “happens everywhere. We just ask everyone to be cautious.”

The consumer watchdog SafeWise offer these cybersecurity tips for online shopping:

- Skip the debit card -- it's best to stick to credit cards or payment services like PayPal.

- Shop secure sites only.

- Update your software.

- Don't click on links.

- Beef up your passwords.

- Never give more information than needed.