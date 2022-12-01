KB Community Church Christmas tree scam could have happy ending

It's a script made for a holiday Hallmark movie, but this unlikely story hits close to home.

Who would have believed an improbable meeting with a Good Samaritan, and one who could relate to being a victim of grand theft just like a Key Biscayne church was victimized a week ago, would help produce, perhaps, a new Hollywood story line?

"God has blessed us with a Christmas miracle!" wrote Pastor Dennis Eastling on a Key Biscayne Community Church social media post Thursday morning. "We will be receiving 425 Christmas trees."

Sales will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church on 355 Glenridge Road.

But a week ago, those sales were in jeopardy.

Trouble began just days before Thanksgiving when Pastor Denny, as he is better known, realized the church had been scammed of its $34,500 payment in June for 900 Christmas trees being shipped from Canada, but through a broker in New Jersey.

"It was like a punch in the gut when we first found out; what a shock," Eastling said, realizing the church's largest fundraiser of the year was being hijacked in a scam operated by a broker at the Cedar Grove Tree Farm in Cedar Grove Township, N.J.

"Sometimes, trucks have been delayed and we understand that" said Eastling, who has been the church's pastor for 11 years. "Then, we started calling, emailing, texting ... the phone number was temporarily disconnected ... we knew something was up."

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa's investigators have since been on the case, in collaboration with Cedar Grove police, who "have been putting a little pressure" on the broker's father, at least, at the tree farm in their jurisdiction.

In New Jersey, grand theft of less than $75,000 is a third-degree felony offense which can result in 3 to 5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000. In Florida, the felony crime can result in imprisonment from 5 to 30 years with fines from $5,000 to $10,000.

There have been indictments from others -- one calling them "fraudsters" -- on various websites connected to the Cedar Grove Tree Farm, indicating the broker's recent scam wasn't his first.

According to Chief Sousa, he was told the broker would return the money by Wednesday.

"That never happened," Eastling said. "I believe he has" done this before.

But, here's where a remarkable coincidence occurred this week, providing the feel-good "Hallmark" ending.

Eric Labrador, who manages the Christmas tree tent at the Community Church, had promised trees to several clients. Panicking, he went in search of trees to keep those promises, and he located a tree tent in North Miami, operated by a gentleman named Jim Basi.

"He started talking to the guy and telling him our story," Eastling said, "and the guy looks up and says, 'Oh my God! That's almost the identical thing that happened to us last year!' He told Eric he lost $44,000 -- to the same guy in New Jersey!"

Knowing how he had felt a year ago, Basi offered to deliver 425 trees Friday -- 50 of those he donated to the cause -- so that Key Biscayne Community Church's tree sale can go on as planned.

"We're thinking maybe we can possibly break even if we sell everything this man is willing to give us on consignment," Eastling said.

"We plan on taking him to lunch. We're so appreciative of this gesture. When he met Eric the other day, he knew he needed to do something. He knew what it meant to be on the other side of the stick."

Pastor Denny said he thanks the community for its support of his congregation, which has between 75 and 100 members.

New Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco, at the onset of Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, offered the help of his own pastor and others, if needed, regarding this "terrible" situation.

"There's been such tremendous support," Eastling said. "Two ladies, just a little while ago, brought us about 30 poinsettias to sell."

"It's absolutely been a little miracle."