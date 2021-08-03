KB Community Foundation sues creator of ‘Pepe the Parrot’ for defamation

Hoping to prevent further squawking from a fictional parrot named “Pepe,” the Key Biscayne Community Foundation has filed a defamation lawsuit against tongue-in-cheek columnist and Key Biscayne resident Anthony "Tony" Campaigne.

The complaint, filed with the 11th Judicial Court in Miami-Dade County, seeks damages in excess of $30,000 (the jurisdictional amount) for two columns printed in Islander News as paid advertisements, as well as on NextDoor and WhatsApp social media sites.

The lawsuit is in response to ongoing attacks on various social media platforms against the KBCF and the organization’s Executive Director Melissa White. The ongoing saga led to the foundation’s decision to cancel its “Fee for Service” contract with the Village, effective in October, when the current contract expires.

As for “Pepe,” the lawsuit claims that a July 1 ad from Campaigne falsely stated that the foundation used taxpayer funds for a retirement party for former Police Chief Charles Press. In addition, a July 15 ad falsely implied that the foundation was using tax dollars for its charitable work in Liberty City, a sister city which Press has helped since 2004.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys Alan H. Fein and Eugene Stearns of Stearns Weaver Miller, notes that Campaigne -- and his fictional parrot Pepe, whom he “chats” with in his columns -- has acted with “reckless disregard” in light of public figures with his satirical columns. Additionally, the suit notes Campaigne is part of a small group of critics on Key Biscayne who have consistently targeted the foundation and its “reputation as a charitable, competent, honest, and law-abiding institution.”

Attached as Exhibit C in the lawsuit is a subsequent letter e-mailed to Mr. Stearns and copied to members of the Village Council in which Campaigne “respectfully declined” to cease bringing such questions about governmental accountability to light.

“As you know, ‘truth is a defense’ to any libel action,” Campaigne wrote, “and I believe that during the discovery process of your suit a lot will come out that would be of great interest to Key Biscayne taxpayers.”

Campaigne refers to his columns as a “humorous satirical view” of Key Biscayne.

Not named in the lawsuit, the Islander News printed some “columns” advertisements from “Pepe” commencing in May -- submitted as paid advertisements. Citing ongoing litigation, publisher Justo Rey said the newspaper would not be publishing any future advertisements. He declined further comment.

Campaigne is represented by Coral Gables attorney David Winker, who said: “Pepe has lawyered up. We’re gonna fight back.”

“There is nothing wrong with (the columns,” he added. “They raise legitimate questions.”