KB community rallies behind family of island soccer coach Medina

Metaphorically speaking, Key Biscayne’s generous community scored early, often, and even in “extra time” to net their goal, rallying behind the family of beloved local youth soccer coach Daniel Medina.

Irisneth Moreno, the wife of the 27-year-old coach of the Florida State playoff-bound Under-12 Elite and Under-10 teams in the Key Biscayne Soccer Club, recently was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in her kidney and required surgery.

Key Biscayne Soccer Club President Marcelo Radice, realizing unexpected medical bills would be forthcoming for the young couple, started a GoFundMe page with $7,500 as the initial target.

“We put it up Wednesday, and they hit it hard. Within two hours, they reached that,” Radice said. “A couple parents asked if we could raise it, so we went up to $10,000.”

By Monday morning, 139 donors had contributed $14,745.

“We’re really pleased and applaud the Key Biscayne community for exceeding the target,” Radice said. “It’s been a great outpouring of support and a perfect example of what can happen when the community comes together in support of (someone connected to) the sport with such a wide demographic ... very impressive.”

And, there was more positive news.

“As I understand it, doctors were able to keep most of the kidney intact ... it’s a sensitive surgery,” Radice said. “Unfortunately, it’s a young couple now facing a lot of medical expenses. We just wanted to help.”

Medina, who was raised in Bogota, Colombia, where he played for the Millonarios Football Club Under-20 team before rising to the collegiate level in South Florida, has coached Key Biscayne youth teams for the past four years.

“He’s an excellent soccer coach, well-respected and well-liked,” said Radice, a former college player at the University of Maryland and American University who now is in his 13th year as a leader in the Key Biscayne Soccer Club. “His teams tend to do well.”

Medina’s teams will be heading to Orlando later this month to compete in the Elite Development Program’s Florida Playoffs for competitive leagues at the mid-season break. Each team is among six state finalists in their respective group.

There was no word yet if Medina could make the trip, which requires each team to play four matches over two days (Jan. 29-30) at Trotters Park.

“Almost 90 percent are island kids, so you can see that there are a lot of organic homegrown kids on this island who play very well,” Radice said.

And, having a great coach couldn’t hurt, either.

To view the GoFundMe page, click here. (there is still time to donate).

The page reads, in part: “Whatever contribution you can make will be helpful. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Medina family and we wish Irisneth a speedy recovery."