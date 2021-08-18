Next Monday, goods collected on the island – and beyond – as part of the Flying High 4 Haiti relief efforts, will be headed to Ile-a-Vache island, said Inez Lozano, founder of the organization who has built a school in the beautiful but impoverished island with no running water, electricity, or paved roads.

“We will be traveling to Haiti Monday to assess the damage to the school and homes. We will also be delivering solar lights which were donated and medical supplies we’ve collected,” said Lozano.

Collections at the island are going strong, but much more is needed.

At Novecento, as collections were packed, longtime employee Antoine Vale, who is from Haiti, said he was very appreciative of how the Key Biscayne community is supporting his country with relief supplies and monetary support.

