Moving from a business location you have called home for 15 years does not come without some trepidation, but that is the decision Romain Bignon, owner of KB Green Golf Carts, had to make earlier this year.

To add to the challenges of a move, KB Green’s first day fully operational at the new location was Monday, July 3, which also happens to be his busiest day for golf cart rentals.

And now, no one is happier about the move than Bignon – and his customers.

Asked what the main difference he has noticed at the new facility, he did not hesitate: "Much more traffic than we anticipated," he told Islander News. "The amount of people that are just walking in, or even just walking by, is amazing.”

While some customers still call when they go to the old location, Bignon says a lot of them have already found the new digs. “We really feel like we're in the heartbeat of Key Biscayne here...and our customers love that they can drop off their car and go eat while they wait. Before, it was a destination. Now we are much more convenient."

The increased amount of space has given Bignon and his team – Daniel, Mike and Roger – a lot more room to work with, making for a more comfortable workplace. Bignon's dog, Chewie, a friendly greeter to patrons, also appreciates the extra nap space.

The location is not only convenient for customers but for Romain himself. Married to Sita and new father to a one-year-old son, Armen, his family home is a block away from work, making for a nice walk every morning and evening.

Parking, a concern for residents visiting Harbor Plaza, has not been an issue, Bignon said. They find parking, come in and tell us, and we bring the golf cart in through the back.” This makes it easier than in the old location, where the entrance could become a “bottleneck at times,” Bignon said.

Besides their new location, when reflecting on the changes in his 15 years in the golf cart industry, one he went right into after Bignon left Florida International University after a year and a half concentrating on studying international business, he pointed to the higher costs of doing business, but also on the rice of golf cart themselves. "The price of everything has more than doubled now," he observes, adding that some of the higher-end golf carts can sell for $18,000 to $20,000.

KB Green Golf Carts offers a variety of services, including sales and rentals. Still, they're most popular for their modifications to existing golf cars (color changes, car seat reupholstery, music system installation, wheel changes, etc.) and maintenance service.

Bignon continues to evolve his business. For example, customers can now book golf cart rentals on KB Green's new online booking platform, which can be found at www.kbgreen.com, making it easier for customers to book appointments, as well as the workers themselves.

If you go. KB Green Golf Carts is now located in the Harbor Plaza, at 79 Harbor Drive. You can reach them at (305) 365 3766.