Valeria Alvarez, 12, of Key Biscayne, recently placed third in the States Gymnastics Championship in Tampa, then went on to represent Florida at the regional competition in Atlanta, placing 6th.

At the regionals, Alvarez competed against gymnasts from Georgia, South and North Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Alvarez has been training with Oscar Olea of Flip Out Workout in Key Biscayne for several years. They conduct practices inside the Key Biscayne Community Church School.