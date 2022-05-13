Each of us plays a starring role in our own life history. Our family structure, ethnic identity, values, and our own unique talents – all these help define who we are. Our sense of place can be just as important.

For many of us, Key Biscayne is our place. In our daily lives, we shop at Winn Dixie or the Golden Hog, visit the farmer’s market on Saturday mornings, ride our bikes or golf carts to the Beach Club, and enjoy dinner out at one of the Key’s many fine restaurants.

But how much time do we spend thinking about the Key’s history? Who lived here before us? What forces shaped the way our community developed and what we have become?

Fortunately, we now have a great resource to help us explore these questions. The Key Biscayne Historical Society has put together a pop-up museum that provides a window into our past and helps us understand how we got where we are today.

Ann Taintor serves as the Society’s vice president. Ann arrived on the Island in 1966. At the time, she was working as a flight attendant for National Airlines and chose the Key as a convenient place to live. Though she met her husband, Jim, where they both grew up in Miami Springs, the pair didn’t start dating until they reconnected on the Key.

Ann and Jim were married in 1968 and built a house on Harbor Drive. They were young and weren’t sure they could afford the purchase. But Bebe Rebozo was a friend of their Realtor and he personally approved their loan application. That’s how life on the Key was in those days.

The pop-up museum features a well-curated selection of illustrations, photographs and items from the 1920s through the 1950s. There is also a separate exhibit about the Village’s incorporation in the 1990s.

Perhaps the most fascinating object in the display is the early model, hand-cranking wood and metal telephone that was installed in one of the cottages on the Matheson family’s coconut plantation. It was the first telephone on the Island and connected to the Fowey Rocks Lighthouse. William J. Matheson was good friends with Alexander Graham Bell and that is likely how he acquired the phone.

Another item is a wooden horse – a spare – from the Crandon Park carousel. Built in 1949 as the centerpiece for the Crandon Park amusement area, the carousel was considered a “must-ride” attraction for young visitors.

Ann cares deeply about the island’s history. “We can’t move forward unless we know where we’ve been,” she is fond of saying. She is particularly interested in sharing the Key’s history with children. “Kids can be passionate about history and help us appreciate what we have,” she observes.

The Historical Society relies on the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers. In addition to Ann, key volunteers over the years have included, among others, Christine Biggers, Joan Gill Blank, Bob Bristol, Frank Caplan, Bob Libby, Ed Meyer, Jane Morris (who currently serves as secretary), and Eileen Ortega. The Society mourns the passing this year of two of its active members, president Ron Erbel and treasurer Cliff Brody.

Despite the recent losses and delays due to the pandemic, Ann remains enthusiastic. “We hope to get back to doing lectures and rotating the display on a regular basis. We have a ton of photos and so many stories to share.”

Please make a point to visit the pop-up. And bring along a friend.

The pop-up starts the week of May 17 and will continue for a few months. It will be located in the Village Hall, 88 W. McIntyre St., Suite 200, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday. To join the Historical Society, or for more information, visit kbhistory.org, send an email to info@keybiscaynefoundation.org, or call (305) 361-2770.