KB hoops coach key to helping local basketballers achieve at Miami Dade College

Eight consecutive victories have been reeled off by the Miami-Dade College men's basketball team, and a sliver of that success can now be connected to Key Biscayne.

Andrew Moran, a skills instructor to an assortment of NBA stars, and who recently took over the Village's increasingly popular youth basketball program, has helped two of the four Miami hometown players on the Sharks sharpen their game.

"He's the real deal," said point guard Will Ehlen, a 6-foot freshman, after coming off the bench late and running the offense and grabbing a steal in a 75-52 victory against Polk State on Saturday in the 21st annual Men's Basketball Shootout in Melbourne.

Ehlen, a graduate of Somerset Silver Palms Academy near Princeton, actually followed Moran and assistant Jorge Milo from Palmetto High to Columbus High so he could sharpen his footwork, hand-eye coordination, ball-handling and shooting skills.

"Both were really good," Ehlen said.

Moran has developed quite a following on a global scale through his Miami Hoop School, working with notable players Tyler Herro, Cole Anthony and Tim Hardaway Jr., just to name a few.

Ehlen's teammate, Danny Sueiro, a 6-4 sophomore small forward, who set a record at Belen Jesuit by connecting on 51% of his 3-pointers as a senior, also has worked under Moran, where he'd "see NBA players walking in or walking out as I was coming in."

"I remember Danny," Moran said. "He was one of the first guys I worked with, in the beginning."

Moran can take satisfaction in knowing that the training his basketball school provided helped elevate their game.

Miami-Dade's other two hometown players include Renard Rolle, a 6-1 sophomore guard who originally is from Freeport, Bahamas.

"I'm the old man," said Rolle, the first player in Somerset Academy South (Homestead) history to play college ball.

Daniel Smith is a 6-3 freshman forward who attended Florida Christian. He is coming off a sidelined year in which he suffered a torn metatarsal in his ankle. "I'm alright now," he said.

Ehlen is the only scholarship player among the four Miami players on a Sharks roster sprinkled with players from Arizona to Australia. And, like his fellow walk-on teammates from Miami, getting playing time has been a lesson in patience.

The roster for the Sharks is sparked by the smooth shooting of Tyriek Weeks, the thunderous inside game of Ibrahim Wattara and DJ Harrell, and the ball movement of Jamichael Stillwell, just to name a few.

Assistant coach DJ Jenkins realizes not everyone can be on the court at the same time. But, he said, the Miami quartet, collectively averaging just a handful of points, can certainly contribute in other ways.

"Will actually started a couple of games early in the season, and while "Speedy" (Camacho) is out, it will be important for him to give us a spark now and then," Jenkins said. "He's playing with a chip on his shoulder. He's definitely good at ball-handling, but sometimes he's too fast for the game, so we need to slow him down a little at times.

"But, all of these guys bring energy and help us out in practice to make our (regular starters) better. ... We have a good group; no bad kids. The right character of kids, and that's what we look for."

The Sharks are now 10-5, already matching last season's win total when they lost 17 games.

"We're getting it all together now," said Ehlen, who doesn't mind being a role player "when we're winning."

And, their spirit is high.

"I'm the energy guy; I bring the jokes," Rolle said, laughing.

But, getting serious, he said, the defensive pressure he applies to the starters in practice is valuable.

"I help make them better, and they make me a better player, too," he said.

Sueiro, meanwhile, will work on his sharp shooting, not only on the basketball court, but on the golf course on Key Biscayne, as well.

"I like to play the Crandon course, and go to Sir Pizza," he said, smiling.

Asked how good he is at golf, he replied, "I'm not. ... But it has a pretty nice view."

Just like watching the Sharks chalk up yet another victory.