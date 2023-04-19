Key Biscayne’s Children and Education Foundation recently presented the K-8 Center, PTA and administration with a $15,000 check as a donation toward improvements for the local elementary public school.

The funds will go toward a new outdoor classroom and greenhouse that will be located in the K-8 Center's garden, as well as continuous improvements to the school‘s playground areas.

The Key Biscayne Children and Education Foundation, co-founded by Pierre DeAgostini and present Council member Oscar Sardiñas, raises funds by offering after-school activities, such as Parkour, soccer, gymnastics, hip-hop, cheerleading, physical education, ceramics, Art in the Park and yoga.

For more information, or to get involved, visit kbforkids.org.