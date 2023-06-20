KB K-8 fourth-grade teacher receives a School District Values Matters Award for exemplary work

The 2022-2023 Values Matter Miami awards were recently presented at 36 schools throughout the Miami-Dade County Public School District, celebrating outstanding students, staff and school communities.

Values Matter Miami focuses on acknowledging actions that exemplify the District's nine core values: Citizenship, Cooperation, Fairness, Honesty, Integrity, Kindness, Pursuit of Excellence, Respect and Responsibility.

MAST Academy was awarded for “School: Citizenship.” Darlene Moller-Medina, a fourth-grade teacher at Key Biscayne K-8, was awarded for “Staff: Responsibility.”

Livee Carr, a KB K-8 teacher, nominated Medina. The two have been co-teachers of a fourth-grade class for the last two years.

“As teaching partners, I was privy to what she does daily to make sure her students thrived and made great strides as the year progressed,” said Carr. “Her love for reading and writing showed as she helped to cultivate the minds of the students we serviced this year.”

The guidelines for nominations, sent to all District schools, simply asked for students, staff, and schools that fulfilled the District’s nine core values to nominate candidates.

“Ms. Medina fulfilled these qualifications hands down,” said Carr. “It has been a great experience co-teaching with her.”

