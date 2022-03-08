KB K-8 parents, teachers and administrators address concerns about school operation during raucous PTA meeting

Miami-Dade County School District officials suggested things were not as bad at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center as parents conveyed a litany of perceived grievances and problems at the school during a PTA meeting Monday.

Concerns raised about the school included a shortage of teacher, a low-morale working environment, sanitation issues, lack of support from school administration, and – perhaps most importantly – that the school’s students were struggling academically,

Dr. Michael Lewis, regional school superintendent, delivered a presentation at the meeting in which he said the K-8 Center is improving in all areas, and the school was in fact outperforming other district schools during the trying times of COVID-19.

Some teachers and parents weren't convinced.

The raucous crowd cheered PTA board members when they blamed the school's problems on lack of communication and response from the school district, and no support from its administration.

Things got so heated, at one point County School Board member Mari Tere Rojas, whose district covers Key Biscayne, threatened to end the meeting early if the raucousness continued.

“The regional superintendent is here to answer questions and not be disrespected,” Rojas said.

The meeting pitted teachers and parents against each other.

On one side of the spectrum, members of the PTA raised several concerns that they say have been ignored by the administration and the school district.

On the other side of the spectrum, some teachers said the concerns are exaggerated. They said Principal Michelle Coto and her administration demonstrate their support for teachers and students each school day.

Sandra Maziere, a K-8 first grade teacher and PTA board member, said she’s speaking for some teachers who fear retaliation if they publicly voice their concerns, then noted that the school is experiencing safety and security issues, low classroom enrollment, no school walk-through by the administration, no social gatherings for students and their parents due to the pandemic, and a teacher shortage.

She said teachers are often belittled during faculty staff meetings, and many are considering transferring to another school.

“That's not okay,” she said. “And with a short staff, teachers are taking on more responsibilities. I hope our concerns will be taken seriously.”

Offering a different perspective was Vivian Collongette, a K-8 teacher for 36 years who has worked with seven principals, said teachers are happy at the school and support the administration.

“Is everything perfect? No,” she said. “Improvements are needed. But teachers are happy, thrilled and blessed to be teaching at the school and working with the principal.”

The district rep Lewis said he was at the meeting to address false rumors that have spread throughout the village about the K-8 Center. “We're here to address the concerns raised and clarify the misinformation.”

Academically, Lewis said the K-8 Center showed improvement over the past two years during the pandemic.

“While other schools in the district showed regression (in overall school performance measurements), Key Biscayne K-8 Center showed improvements,” he said. “(The school) showed 69 percent improvement while the rest of the district showed 49 percent.”

As for student enrollment, he said the K-8 Center showed an increase from 1,040 to 1,065 in student population during the pandemic, which is better than other schools in the district.

Regarding the teacher shortage, Lewis said teachers need to be appreciated for the work they do to want to stay at any school. Also, he noted, some teachers retire to take advantage of their pension plan when they can get the maximum amount.

The heated concerns raised at the meeting were actually an attack on the school administration, Lewis said.

“You sit here and say it's not personal. I disagree,” he said. “It was personal. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and I'm entitled to mine. But that’s what I heard tonight.”

School Board Member Rojas said she has replied to all emails sent to her about K-8 concerns, but she will be stepping up her efforts to address parent concerns.

She will be at Key Biscayne Village Hall twice a month to meet with residents who have concerns they would like addressed at the district level.

“There's nothing more important than our children because they are the future leaders,” she said. “That's why we are here, because we love our kids and care about their education. As a former teacher, a former vice principal, a former principal, a former school district regional superintendent, I listened to both sides. With (an open) line of communication, the issues can be resolved.”

Mayor Michael Davey, who was in attendance at the PTA meeting, agreed that the kids come first. “This is about kids; this is why folks are upset. It’s about the students and making Key Biscayne K-8 Center the best school. We are creating a plan of action with the village and relationship with the schools, and we want to foster that."

After the meeting, Principal Coto told Islander News that she wouldn’t respond to remarks made about the school’s administration. “We are working on a plan of action to ensure the students' needs are met,” she said.