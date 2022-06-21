Too often, award winning role models leave us grasping at straws to explain their ability to motivate us. But one such person, fresh from acquiring a prestigious title, lives among us as an essential part of the Key Biscayne community.

Rubén Briceno has been an island resident since 2007. Since arriving he has made his presence known, to say the least. He has been a director of the Ocean Club, been involved in causes such as Hermanos de la Calle, and last May he graduated cum laude from Florida International University.

Whenever his name is brought up, it seems only good things come forward.

With the help of six other students – Andreina Guiterrez, Manuel Padilla, Yelizaveta Kuchumova, Rosa Calzadilla, Gabriela Briceno and Barbara Vega – Briceno brought Proyecto Libertadores Siglo XXI to life. Through the organization, these students have been helping Venezuelans with free legal support to gain immigration status in the United States.

They have, so far, helped almost 900 Venezuelans who have no other resources to tap. The program is overseen by Juan Carlos Gomez, a professor at the FIU College of Law.

Many of the Venezuelan immigrants have tragic stories to share. Some had come across the border. All who asked were helped.

The group created a logistics system to guide people without migratory status through the bureaucracy, showing them how to use the government’s Temporary Protected Service (TPS) status to enter the country.

It is often said that public service is a thankless job. That is not the case here.

For their efforts, Briceno and his team have won the 2022 AILA (American Immigration Lawyers Association) South Florida Pro Bono Champion Project Award.

According to its website, AILA is “committed to increasing, recognizing, and honoring AILA attorneys for their pro bono involvement.” Pro bono work is considered the peak of professionalism by AILA and it gives the national annual award to encourage the practice.

“This program is designed to shine a well-deserved light on those … who are tirelessly working to promote pro bono service and to further AILA's mission: ‘...to promote justice, advocate for fair and reasonable immigration law and policy, advance the quality of immigration and nationality law and practice, and enhance the professional development of its members.’”