KB leaders have ‘positive’ meeting with Schools chief about K8 Center issues

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said he and Village Manager Steve Williamson had a “positive” meeting Friday with new Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres regarding residents’ concerns with the Key Biscayne K-8 Community School administration.

“We had a very positive, frank discussion about the K-8 school, its importance to our community and the Village’s commitment to supporting it,” said Mayor Davey, who thanked School Board member Mari Tere Rojas, the area’s representative, for setting up the meeting.

The discussion between a city mayor and a superintendent — not a common scenario — took place as the result of continuing outcry from parents wanting more communication from the school, more volunteer opportunities, more special needs assistance, and more foreign language classes, to name a few examples.

At the recent Village Council meeting, Davey said the gathering earlier in the month at the K-8 school auditorium – which included district and region officials, and members of the local Parent Teachers Association – left him “disappointed in how it played out ... The district put on a presentation that didn’t address the parents’ concerns.”

However, at that PTA meeting, Dr. Michael Lewis, regional school superintendent, showed how the K-8 school is improving in all areas. In fact, he reported, the school is actually outperforming other district schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 months.

At the Village Education Advisory Board’s Zoom meeting last week, several parents again relayed their concerns, with a few even questioning whether they should move off the island to give their children a different school to get an education.

Kristen Guess, the EAB chairperson, suggested a public workshop be held after spring break to find solutions and then relay those messages. The next EAB meeting is April 21.

The EAB meeting came one day before Mayor Davey decided to see how these issues could be resolved by speaking with Dotres. Dotres assumed his role on Feb. 15., taking over for Alberto Carvalho, who resigned to take over the Los Angeles school system.

Davey’s plan, laid out at the recent Village Council meeting, was to first have a community meeting – either the last week in March or the first part of April – solely on school issues, to prepare to address the School Board at its April 13 meeting.

Whether the meeting with Dr. Dotres changed that line of thinking remains to be seen.

“I very much appreciate his thoughtfulness and attentiveness to our residents’ concerns,” Davey said Tuesday. “I look forward to working with him where the Village can be of assistance.”

The next Village Council meeting is April 12.