KB Officer grows his hair, then cuts it to raise funds for wigs that go to young cancer victims

A man of promise, integrity and faith, Marcos Diaz personifies what it means to live life to its fullest.

Born and raised in South Florida, Diaz has lived a life of service since joining the Marine Corps after graduating in 2001 from Homestead High. After serving in Iraq as an artilleryman, Diaz came back to South Florida in 2009 and joined the Florida Highway Patrol as a state trooper in Monroe County.

“Community service is a calling,” said Diaz. “Attempting to be an upstanding citizen in the military equates to doing that here in law enforcement by trying to help and protect others.”

Diaz remembers one of his first encounters with law enforcement as being one that left him feeling weary.

“I told myself, if I ever become an officer, I am never going to treat people like that,” he recalled.

Throughout life, Diaz has recognized the importance of self-sacrifice and what it does to a community. A gregarious individual in all aspects of his civilian and work life, Diaz’ calling is undoubtedly one of servitude.

Since coming to Key Biscayne, Diaz has recognized the overwhelming support the community has given him during his time here. “As soon as you come over the bridge, it’s a completely different world.”

In his eyes, living a life working for the people is a life worth living.

And that is precisely what Diaz does: live for others. One of his most worthwhile causes is one that touches the heart of nearly everyone who hears of it.

Locks of Love, a nonprofit organization, provides children battling diseases like cancer with prosthetic hair wigs. This was immediately seen as a calling to the officer. One wig is made by using donated hair from 10 to 12 people, at times costing up to $1,250. Despite this lengthy process and financial commitment, this was a no brainer for Diaz. He underwent a two year journey of growing out his hair while also acquiring monetary donations through a gofundme page and hair donations from others.

Diaz is no stranger to cancer having had a plethora of loved ones undergo their battles against this disease.

Diaz tells his children daily, “Remember the three B's: Behave, be kind and be nice.”

As said by Diaz, we are granted little time in life to make our mark. Live every day like it’s your last, and cherish the people in your life that make each day worthwhile.

“The dash that is between the date you are born and the date you die, have that count for something,” he said. “Have them remember you for something.”