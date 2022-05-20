Motorized scooters can be an eco-friendly alternative to cars, which may help alleviate traffic, especially during peak travel times. It is important, however, that parents and children know how to ride these devices responsibly.

That is why the Key Biscayne Police Department has been working to develop a scooter program to effectively address the safety concerns of all residents and visitors who travel along Crandon Boulevard and the interior streets of the village.

The Police Department has researched best practices for motorized scooters and the laws related to them to prepare a scooter safety program that will be the right fit for village residents. The department recently hosted a community meeting to gain resident input on scooters and better understand the needs and concerns related to scooter usage. We are reviewing county and state laws to create a program that is both reasonable and enforceable.

It is time for residents – both parents and children – to work together with our officers to ensure the safe and responsible operation of motorized scooters. Parents have a unique opportunity to work with our officers to ensure rules are being followed and observed. The Police Department wants children and adults to enjoy scooters without sacrificing their safety or the safety of others.

Police staff intend on completing the following within the next two weeks:

Communicate to residents on how to safely operate scooters.

Train police officers on the various scooter state statute violations.

Educate parents and children on scooters dos and don’ts.

Enforce the rules for the safety of all.

Officers will enforce helmets being worn by any rider under the age of 16, confirm only one person is on a scooter at a time, and ensure that riders have a light for visibility attached to their scooter during use at night.

Additionally, police officers and Village Administration are working on new parking locations for scooters so that scooter drivers have a safe, clear place to park.

It is my hope that the education and enforcement of scooter rules will address the concerns of our community, while still allowing for their recreational use and as a mode of transportation.

On another note, the Police Department has seen an increase in motor vehicle and golf cart thefts within the last week.

Although you reside in an Island Paradise, we ask you to help us remain the safe and vibrant community you have become accustomed to. Please remember to lock your vehicles and take your key fobs each day and night to prevent a crime from occurring. These instances can be prevented and eliminated when we make this a routine.

Let’s all work together!