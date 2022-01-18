Key Biscayne detectives apparently are closing in on possible suspects connected to Monday morning’s armed robbery of two residents on East Enid Drive.

Deputy Chief Jason Younes, in a report released Tuesday afternoon, said: “Investigators have tied the robbery suspects to five vehicle burglaries that occurred along Sunrise Drive minutes before the armed robbery took place. A suspect vehicle has been identified along with persons of interest.”

The incident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday, and involved four to five armed, masked men , according to earlier police reports.

“Solving this crime is our top priority,” Younes said. “We are actively working with Miami-Dade County Police and other neighboring police jurisdictions as we make progress in solving these crimes.”

Younes thanked Key Biscayne residents for their assistance by providing “timely leads and valuable evidence.”

Key Biscayne is perennially listed among several “Safest Cities” lists in the state, and across the nation for its size.

The most highlighted crime last year also took place in the early morning hours when a Key Biscayne resident suffered multiple injuries after an assault in a case that had allegedly stemmed from a rock-throwing incident involving a golf cart. Two young men were apprehended just days after the attack in North Miami Beach, thanks to the work of Village investigators.

If you have any additional information pertaining to the armed robbery investigation, please call the Key Biscayne Police Department at (305) 365-5555.