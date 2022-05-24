KB Presbyterian School honors Liliana Skiadas, who is retiring after 20 years at the school

After 20 years of teaching preschool students at Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, Liliana Skiadas is calling it a career.

To celebrate her retirement, the school staff and faculty, along with her students and former students, are throwing her a retirement party.

The event will be at 4 p.m. May 24, at the school's playground, 160 Harbor Drive.

Anne Rothe, director at Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, said the gathering is an opportunity for people to wish Skiadas well in future endeavors. “It’s an opportunity for alumni students to come in and say hi … and thank you,” she said.

There will be surprise gifts for Skiadas for her many years of service at the school and in the community.

“She has been working with little ones for 20 years,” said Rothe, adding that Skiadas taught her two children in preschool; the “kids” are now 22 and 26 years old.

Skiadas, 61, said she’s retiring to spend more time with her three grandchildren, who live in Orlando. She will also work part time as a translator for her son-in-law's business.

She admitted it was a hard decision to walk away from the classroom, where she had such an impact on young minds.

“It's going to be tough, very difficult,” she said. “I love to be part of the students’ lives. My former students went on to college and became successful in their professional careers.”

Born and raised in Ecuador, Skiadas said she and her husband often vacationed in Key Biscayne before ultimately deciding to make the island their permanent home.

She said her son was born in Ecuador, while her two daughters were born in Florida.

The Skiadas have done exceedingly well at Key Biscayne Presbyterian School. One daughter once earned Student of the Year honors, and Skiadas herself was once named Teacher of the Year.