KB Rotary delivered donations to hurricane-ravaged SW Florida

Last month, Peter Verbeeck arranged a delivery of much needed supplies from local Rotarians to the Rotary Club of Estero on the West Coast of Florida.

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation funded the first collection from donations. Verbeeck delivered the supplies during a visit to the affected areas.

Verbeck said the devastation from Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida is staggering, and residents there need both prayers and supplies.

Also last month, members of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne collected donations and delivered them to a warehouse the Rotary District rented to gather supplies from the different Rotary clubs throughout South Florida.

Among the items that were collected on the island were rope, bungee cords, sunscreen, mosquito spray, gas cans, coolers, reusable shopping bags, toilet paper, paper plates, plastic ware, paper towels, work gloves, Clorox or disinfectants, cleaning wipes, soap and sanitizers, dust masks, and caps/hats.