KB’s Hewett on a mission to support his ‘brothers and sisters’ in Ukraine

Blue and yellow lights reflect off the majestic palm trees lining Village Square, symbolic of Key Biscayne's support to the people of Ukraine and the condemnation of the attacks set forth by the Russian government.

Solidarity is what motivates Dwight Hewett, a well-known 41-year Key Biscayne resident, to help those in the war-shattered country. Many of those include his friends and colleagues from classified operations he has been linked to since stepping foot in Ukraine in 1991, not long after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“I still have a deep affection for all the people there and all the folks we worked with,” said Hewett, who, in part, organized and hired Ukrainians – with a mandatory, good understanding of the English language – on ships for security, to protect against pirates.”These are people I've worked with, and was very friendly with, for over some 30 years. I look at them as my people.”

Today, he continues communication in the war zone with those people, who are part of the “territorial defense” -- civil defense troops if you will – to complement Ukraine's standard army, which was estimated at nearly 200,000 active members at the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, along with 900,000 reservists.

“I’m on the phone Face-timing nearly every day, literally in the trenches with them,” Hewett said, seeing video from the Donbas region of Ukraine. “I have seen missiles go right over them. They don't even flinch, they're so used to it.”

The situation is dire in trying to fend off Russia's estimated army of 280,000 personnel and 900,000 overall in its armed forces.

“They (Ukrainians ages 18-60, including women) get handed an AK-47 or an AK-74, get a week's worth of training, and then they're out there in a pair of jeans and Nikes trying to do the best they can,” Hewett said.

“It’s extremely heartbreaking to me, obviously (because of) the people, the loss of life, the displacement of what you know and where you are, the separation -- mothers and children leaving – and men staying behind, most over 60 are staying because they feel (so passionate) about their country,” added Hewett, who said he would be there alongside his “brothers and sisters” if he were still there.

Hewett still remains involved, working with a non-profit charity called Razom For Ukraine that is trying to help with the requisition of much-needed military supplies to support their efforts. Razom means “together” in the Ukrainian language.

To that end, the Key Biscayne Beach Club’s president (who on Friday was re-elected to the Board) has his own mission. His goal is to collect used tactical gear, such as vests, helmets, body armor, tactical glasses, gloves, knee pads and flashlights and, hopefully, coordinate with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which could play an important role in lining up a centralized drop-off area at a Miami-Dade County area police department.

He hopes to have a collection location in place by the end of this week.

From there, the goods would be shipped to Razom For Ukraine in the New York City area, and then shipped to Poland, where Hewett’s Ukrainian associates would be ready to pick up supplies. No weapons will be shipped.

“We’re leaving the weapons up to the federal government,” Hewett said.

Meanwhile, European Union officials on Sunday announced they would impose new sanctions on Russia after murdered civilians were found buried in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the State Department believes Russia has committed war crimes, and the agency is ready to prove it.

“You have to be incensed and outraged, no matter what your political views are,” Hewett said. “This is such an egregious act from a bad actor like (Vladimir) Putin.”

Hewett's efforts mirror the support the Village of Key Biscayne has shown for the people of Ukraine.

Last month, Council member Luis Lauredo created a resolution “condemning the unprovoked invasion” by Russia and made sure the document was delivered to the Embassy in Washington, D.C., asking President Biden and all NATO members “provide all possible assistance and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people” and take steps to deprive the Russian government of sources of foreign monies.

“In our small way, all Key Biscayners stand with Ukraine and its brave people,” Lauredo said.

Those who want to help the latest cause, either through monetary donations or questions on where to drop off the tactical supplies, should email Hewett at dhewett@doranjasongroup.com.