KB’s Levitan selected for Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ list

Dr. Aida Levitan, a long time Key Biscayne resident and chair of U.S. Century Bank, has been named to the Forbes ‘50 Over 50’ Money List.

Forbes cites many of Levitan’s career accomplishments, including being the only Cuban American female chair of a U.S. commercial community bank and being appointed by President Barack Obama to the national commission on the creation of the Smithsonian Latino Museum, later becoming vice chair of the Smithsonian Latino Center.

"Simply put, Aida is a force of nature,” said Luis de la Aguilera, president and CEO of Century Bank. “Her remarkable career has made her an icon in our community, and we’re so fortunate to have her guiding our rapidly-growing institution.”

“I am honored by this wonderful Forbes recognition, which represents a capstone to my journey from Cuban exile to chair of a publicly-traded bank,” said Dr. Levitan. “Only in this extraordinary country can a penniless, first-generation refugee receive so many opportunities to grow and achieve great dreams!”