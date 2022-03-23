KB Women’s Giving Circle luncheon nets over $50,000 – a fundraising record

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle earlier this month held their annual fundraising luncheon that – due to the generosity of the Circle’s gracious donors – netted over $50,000, a record for the group.

Since its inception in 2007, 98 percent of the money raised has gone to supporting nonprofit organizations that applied to the group for grants to serve their clientele.

This year, the Women’s Giving Circle will distribute $35,000 of the funds raised to seven grant recipients. The grantees are:

- Branches of South Florida & Tech Girl Power

- Fab Lab of Miami

- Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida

- Health Information Project

- National Alliance on Mental Health of Miami-Dade County

- The Children’s Voice

- Young Musicians Unite.

The mission of the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle is to support philanthropic organizations that serve women and children in the Greater Miami area. All funds go to vetted 501c3 organizations.

This year, having raised more than in the past, and having fulfilled all grant requests, the group decided to send the balance of $12,000 to two frontline organizations that support women and children in the Ukraine and at its border:

- World Central Kitchen

- Doctors Without Borders

For more information on the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle or to donate, click here.