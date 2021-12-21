KBCEF donates $15,000 to KBCS and K-8-PTA for school improvements.

Last week, the Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation, presented a check in the amount of $15,000 to KBCS and K-8-PTA for school improvements.

The money was raised through various after school enrichment program the Foundation runs on the island.

Oscar Sardiñas, KBCEF’s Founder/President said, “It’s been an incredible honor to work with such a giving and diligent team to help create such a fun enrichment curriculum all the while generating significant financial support you our local school. We look forward to the opportunity to work closely with the school admin to ensure the resources we need for the betterment of our kids’ education.”

“We expect this to be the first of many like opportunities to give back and set our kids up for success.”

