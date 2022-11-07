Crandon Park and the marina are the focus of a community clean-up day, as volunteers are expected to do their part to improve the environment and shield the wildlife.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation Citizen Science Project, in conjunction with FillABag and Miami EcoAdventures, will lead volunteers into an impactful and unforgettable clean-up day on Saturday, November 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

Participants are asked to bring their own kayak or paddle board and a life jacket as they embark on a tour into Biscayne Bay and the mangroves of Crandon Park where they will remove marine debris from the vital habitat.

For participants who don't own a kayak or paddle board, Miami EcoAdventure will issue a limited number of items at no cost.

Reusable gloves, buckets and bags will be provided.

Participants will be led on the water by a group of experienced local environmentalists as they clean up the beach, sort marine debris collected, collect garbage, perform invasive plant removal and light landscaping, and other tasks required to complete their duties for clean-up day.

For more information, email Key Biscayne Community Foundation environmental specialist Rumya Sundara at rumya@keybiscaynefoundation.org or call 305-361-2770.

To register, click here.