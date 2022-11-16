Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, communities across Miami-Dade County conduct a philanthropic online giving event: Give Miami Day.

Give Miami Day is one of the largest annual giving events in the nation and last year, the 24-hour day of giving raised over $32 million.

Give Miami Day 2022 early giving actually began on Monday, but donors know that their contribution supports the vital efforts of their favorite nonprofit organizations.

Several local groups are participating in Give Miami Day, including:

Key Biscayne Community Foundation

Liberty City Scholarship Fund

Go Vote Miami

KB Historical Society

Key Biscayne Piano Festival

Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation

Biscayne Park Foundation

Active Seniors on the Key

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center

Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund

Flying High for Haiti

The Key Club of South Florida

just to name a few.

Coastal Cleanup Corporation is one such South Florida organization that hopes people will support their effort of removing marine debris from the area’s ecosystem.

Every day, debris washes ashore on the shore of Key Biscayne, Virginia Key and Elliot Key. Locals and volunteer groups regularly help pick up plastic, straws, tooth brushes and other jetsam.

Coastal Cleanup removes tons of this debris throughout the year.

Coastal Cleanup is a non-profit created by George and Suzy Pappas, to help keep South Florida’s beaches clean. The group has collected 30,881 pounds of trash from Biscayne National Park’s beaches this season alone.

If you wish to make a donation, Click here.

Your gift will be processed through The Miami Foundation, and you will receive an itemized receipt from info@miamifoundation.org for your taxes.

To access the entire list please go to givemiamiday.org or click here.