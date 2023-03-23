Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa doesn't consider himself to be Batman, or even Underdog, for that matter.

But, recently released statistical data in the Police Department's 2022 Annual Report show that fighting crime and protecting the community are what he and his officers do well.

From 2021 to 2022, for example, arrests on Key Biscayne increased 90.74%; traffic stops climbed 80.63%; and citations rose 39.93%.

And, if that wasn't impressive enough, consider his officers took part in 41,857 police-related events in 2022, a 63.51% increase from the previous year.

"I'm extremely proud of the work completed in the last year," Sousa said. "The community should be excited with our results. When we added the two positions in 2021, it shows we had a significant increase in arrests and in the number of citations."

The message from Village officials to stay "active, engaged and present" is a clear sign crime is being kept in check.

"It leads all of us wanting to be a safe and secure city, and knowing we can be even better," Sousa said.

For several years, Key Biscayne has been ranked among the top five "Safest Cities" in Florida, depending on the data method used.

The significant growth in incident response, traffic stops, arrests and citations, Sousa said, is attributed to the population increase within the Village and the increase of visitors.

The increase in "events" (including noise-complaint checks and beach park checks, which take time and money) led to a 14% rise in written reports completed.

But, an increase in traffic enforcement led to a 12% reduction in traffic crash reports.

"We took the community survey very seriously," Sousa said. "They wanted to see (an improvement) in traffic enforcement and control."

Overseeing a residential population of 14,800, plus nearly a million annual visitors, is certainly challenging for the 38 sworn personnel.

Operating under a $9.2 million budget, Village Council and Village Manager Steve Williamson supported several projects for the Key Biscayne Police Department in 2022, including:

– First phase implementation of security cameras and license plate readers throughout the Village;

– A grant of $75,000 from the FIND Commission (received last week) toward the purchase a new marine patrol vessel;

– The purchase of four hybrid police vehicles to replace high-mileage vehicles; and

– An agreement was executed with Axon for Tasers and body cameras.

Under Chief Sousa's first full year of leadership in 2022 and a recently promoted command, the focus was shifted to creating a safe and secure environment. The plan has officers engaging with the community on foot and vehicle patrol; increased its traffic education and enforcement; provides maritime safety and education; and maintained a continued focus on crime prevention.

Comparisons of 2021 and 2022:

– Police-related events: 25,434 - 41,587

– Traffic stops: 1,879 - 3,394

– Arrests: 54 - 103

– Baker acts: 34 - 51

– Civil citations: 111 - 109

Uniform citations, such as running a stop sign or having no proof of insurance, climbed from 814 in 2021 to 1,139 last year, nearly 50 of those involving golf cart infractions.

Felony cases dipped from 56% of the total arrests in 2021 to 34% in 2022, but the percentage of robberies climbed from 12% to 16%. Aggravated assault cases remained at 1% of all Part 1 crimes (those serious crimes identified by the FBI Uniform Crime Report).

Among the 104 arrests last year, 29 stemmed from traffic issues, while 12 involved burglary and six due to a controlled substance.

Putting together such a comprehensive report, and one he plans to do annually, was Sousa's idea, going back to reports filed at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, where he once worked.

He gave plenty of credit to Lt. Kristina Andreu and Administrative Services Coordinator Day Llompart, who gathered the research and created documents for the online version, which is available to the public.

"It's never been done here," Sousa said. "We often get asked what our numbers are. We don't have analysts (like major cities) doing our work, but we use our records management system to give a true, accurate report."

This year, Sousa's attention has shifted to finding solutions to reckless riders on e-bikes and motorized scooters, mostly school-aged children, who don't know the laws or who don't follow Village regulations.

More than 70 first-offense citations of $75 already have been issued regarding those who ride those types of devices on grass or turf in Village parks. Second offenses are $175.

During their last Village Council meeting, third offense fines of $500 was approved.