Criminals just don't learn, do they?

A fugitive on the run from Pennsylvania was caught stealing a bicycle Wednesday night on Key Biscayne, and a further record check by the police department's dispatch unit revealed he had an active warrant for criminal homicide.

The man, identified as Leighton Weaver, 20, was wanted after police in New Castle, Pa., believe he shot 42-year-old Lance Louis in the lower back while in his sedan, which was stopped at an intersection in the early morning hours of April 19.

Louis then crashed into a utility pole and his vehicle caught fire.

Weaver, from Youngstown Pa., also was a past convicted felon and not allowed to have a firearm.

Lawrence County (Pa.) Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson told the New Castle News that he ruled Louis' death as a homicide, based on results of an autopsy showing one bullet lodged in his back, as well as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

A female passenger in Louis' vehicle suffered compound leg fractures.

When a Key Biscayne police officer located Weaver, who matched the description given, and who was in possession of the stolen bike taken from 328 Crandon Boulevard, the male was unable to identify himself or spell his name. But records check by an alert dispatcher led to the discovery of the warrant.

Weaver has been charged with the homicide warrant from Pennsylvania, as well as petit theft and resisting arrest without violence. He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami for booking and was awaiting extradition.

"The Key Biscayne Police Department remains vigilant and steadfast in protecting our safe community," Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said in a statement. "Our officers will continue their daily efforts to keep the secure environment we are accustomed to."

Police in New Castle said, initially, the case was being investigated as a traffic accident, but once they learned it was a possible homicide, they collected interviews and videos to identify Weaver, who is known as "T" in that community.

According to the criminal complaint, it appears Weaver and Louis may have had a dispute from a meeting between the two that evening.

Just last week, Key Biscayne detectives, with the collaborative efforts of Hialeah police officers and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) team, helped arrest a 31-year-old male, who was wanted in five cases of stolen bicycles and a golf cart on the island. The man also was charged with another burglary case at a Miami construction site.