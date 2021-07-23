Here is a summary of action taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department between May 15 to June 15, taken from the department’s logs:

May 15

A Colombian passport was found with no address or number. It was entered into the KBPD property room.

May 16

A noise complaint was made. Officer went to the location where music could be heard well beyond 100 feet and the resident was given a civil citation.

A Golden Retriever dog was brought into the station after being found. It was then picked up by its owner.

Police assisted an elderly woman who was lost and disoriented. Her son arranged for her to be picked up and driven home.

Resident reported suspicious activity in front of her house in reference to two suspicious vehicles parked who were making an exchange. Watch order was placed.

A report was made after two juveniles were seen recklessly driving a golf cart and they crashed into a fire extinguisher box.

May 17

Woman called to report that her husband’s car was stolen. Police are awaiting footage of the area.

Resident called to report that her driver’s license, registration, and Costco card were stolen from her purse.

Anonymous resident found a black wallet; item was impounded for safekeeping.

Person was driving when their suitcase fell out of their car. They were notified and the bag was impounded for safekeeping.

A resident reported that her golf cart was stolen.

May 18

Woman called the police after several failed attempts at contacting her building’s management. There appeared to be flooding coming from the upstairs apartment.

Property was found and then impounded.

Report was filed after a woman discovered that a credit card was opened under her name. Large amount of money was now owed. This information was forwarded to the fraud department.

May 19

Victim filed a theft report for her debit card after her stay at the Ritz Carlton.

May 20

Victim filed a fraud report after being scammed with a secret shopper job. He received a check from the company and was instructed to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards, and send pictures of the codes. He was supposed to receive money for this but never did. He was given a case card.

Police were called in reference to a hit and run. Victim decided she did not want to file a report.

May 21

A car was legally parked in the Silver Sands Hotel when a tree branch fell on the hood of the car. The car received extensive damage.

The theft of a car’s tag was reported after it was removed by an unknown subject the night before.

Officer stopped a vehicle headed down Crandon Boulevard after it matched perfectly with reports of a stolen vehicle. Defendant was placed in custody. Check revealed that the vehicle was an overdue rental from Sixt Rent A Car. Rental company decided to press charges.

Victim was assisted after suffering Tachycardia while attending church services.

May 23

Police were dispatched in emergency mode reference to woman who slipped and fell on a church ramp. She was transported to Mercy Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Property was reportedly found near a bus stop; it was collected and then placed into a locker for safekeeping.

Driver was seen driving recklessly, a traffic stop was conducted and it was revealed that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was then towed.

May 24

Victim filed a police report after observing two unusual payments on her bank statement. It was found that five fraudulent checks with her company’s name were signed and issued.

May 25

Golf cart was reported stolen after the victim came out of the supermarket. After reviewing footage, it was revealed that the cart was taken by mistake and it was returned.

May 26

Anonymous person found a passport in a parking lot. It was placed in evidence.

May 27

Resident requested an information report after three neighbors had been screaming and cursing at her children.

Person attempted to sell his tires at a second-hand vendor website.

May 28

School crossing guard stated he was involved in a verbal dispute with his supervisor over her disrespecting his wife. All parties were advised to notify their crossing guard headquarters in order to resolve the issue, and they all agreed.

Anonymous resident found a brown wallet, but before it could be impounded, its owner arrived to the police station and retrieved it.

May 29

Police responded to a report of a damaged bicycle that had been hit by a car. Driver agreed to pay for replacement of the bike.

May 30

Report of located property at Hampton Lane; the property was impounded for safekeeping.

Yacht Club manager called police to report an incident: inappropriate language and images were written on the tennis courts. Images were scraped off and there was no permanent damage to the area. However, the area was new and there was no camera footage available.

May 31

Police was called to Bill Baggs in reference to a man-made vessel on the shore. No occupants were on the vessel and officers then conducted an area check which had negative results.

Resident came to the station and turned in two debit cards that had been found near the Winn-Dixie service elevator. A search revealed the owner’s address, and the cards were returned to him.

June 1

Reporter stated that she had submitted her passport to the IRS and it had not been returned. She requested a police report to file for a new passport.

Man requested an information report after receiving a debit card and pin code in the mail, and the bank gave him little information. He was advised to check his credit report for any fraud.

Resident got into a verbal altercation after using the horn in his car. He stated that the other participant had a pocket knife in his hand but none was found on him. They were referred to the State Attorney Office.

June 2

An officer drove up on a two-vehicle crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Both drivers sustained only minor injuries.

A citizen needed assistance after two rescue cats at the KB animal clinic had been shot with BB pellets. One of the cats did not survive. The pets’ owners were informed but they are still looking for information regarding the situation.

Complainant called to inform that during her stay at the Ritz Carlton she lost her purse with her belongings. She had already inquired with the hotel security but her property was not retrieved. She requested a police report in order to file a claim with her insurance.

Victim noticed his bicycle was missing and he had seen a man riding off with it. His wife reported that her friend saw that man getting on the bus with the bike outbound on Crandon Blvd.

June 3

Debit card was given to the officer, and then impounded for safekeeping.

Victim stated that his son’s bicycle was stolen from a bike rack by an unknown subject. He stated that security had footage but would not release it without a police report.

June 8

Woman reported to police that her front passenger door was struck by a cyclist. Cyclist stated that he could not bring himself to a complete stop. Both parties traded insurance information.

Woman was crossing a sidewalk in Key Colony when a golf cart began approaching her at full speed with the intention to run her over. She was able to get out of the way, but after posting a picture of the juveniles driving in a group chat, the driver began to text her in a disrespectful way.

Officer was dispatched in reference to a stolen bicycle. According to the victim, the bike was left inside a gated parking lot. There is no surveillance facing this area and the gate was opened for an extended period of time that morning.

June 9

Victim stated that his bicycle was taken. Management will check surveillance cameras.

Police was dispatched to the incident location in reference to a report of an unlicensed daycare in operation. DCF opened an investigation and the area was peacefully vacated.

Reporting person stated that he and another resident had a verbal altercation which resulted in the other party yelling profane threats at him, such as “I am going to shoot you.” The other party indicated that he was upset because he did not know what the man was doing on his property. They both stated they were never in close proximity to each other. No independent witnesses were available.

June 10

While docking his boat, the person heard a loud explosion inside the console, followed by smoke. The Fire Department was contacted, and the cause of the incident was found to be the onboard batteries. There were no reported injuries or damage caused to any of the other boats.

Woman reported that her ex-husband, who she shares custody of her children with, took both of their children out of the country to Paraguay, which he is not allowed to do. She tried to contact him but was unsuccessful. Police were unable to contact him and detectives are now on the case. A court order allowing their father to take the children out of the country was later presented to the police. The woman acknowledged that her ex-husband had not committed a crime.

June 11

Officer was dispatched in reference to a stolen passport. The victim had sent his document to the Social Security Office and when the package arrived he was notified that the passport was no longer in there.

Man reported to police that his house was egged after leaving for work and noticed an individual had thrown eggs at his home. The carton was the only thing left.

June 12

Anonymous party dropped off a Colombian photo ID, it was put into evidence for safekeeping.

June 13

Officer observed a vehicle making an illegal turn. After making a traffic stop, the officer found that the driver’s license had been revoked. The driver was issued a citation and the vehicle was towed.

June 14

Man reported fraud after attempting to rent a car from a company. He said that he gave them his credit card information and the money was withdrawn but he never received a confirmation and was scammed out of $800.

A miniature Yorkie was brought into the station; its owner then came looking for it.

June 15

Winn-Dixie Asset Manager made a report after noticing that a worker had canceled approximately $200 worth of purchases in the last year. He stated that he saw the worker charge a customer, cancel the transaction, and then take the money. The worker has refused to make a statement.

Victim filed an information report after receiving a Verizon bill for an account opened under his name. He did not open or authorize anyone to open the account and the company gave him limited information.

Juveniles

May 15

A golf cart was pulled over because the driver did not have a seatbelt. The driver had a driver’s permit and was given a Civil Violation. The front passenger was 16 years old with a foreign driver’s license and the driver’s father arrived on the scene.

A red golf cart was pulled over because the golf cart did not have its headlights activated. A traffic stop was made and the juvenile male driver did not have a license. He received a citation and his father came and took custody of his son and his golf cart.

The parent of a juvenile received a written warning for a juvenile curfew violation.

Two juveniles were seen riding their bikes at 12:30 a.m. Both parents were called and showed up to the scene. Parents were issued a warning for the Miami-Dade County Ordinance for juvenile curfew violation.

May 16

After midnight, a juvenile male, 16, was found sitting on a sidewalk. He did not live on the Key and his mother was called to be informed of his whereabouts. A Miami-Dade County juvenile curfew warning was issued.

Officers were dispatched to the Village Green Park over an unknown type of disturbance: a possible argument or fight between three males. Upon further investigation the original complainant’s son was pushed because he had previously pushed another child (who wasn’t on scene). Both parents of the children were on scene and no children were injured or needed medical attention.

May 17

Juveniles were observed past Miami-Dade’s ordinance curfew hours. They were given written warnings and handed over to their father.

May 21

A golf cart was pulled over because the driver did not have a seatbelt. The driver had no license and was given a civil violation.

A golf cart was stopped for having juvenile passengers without a seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver only had a driver’s permit. They received a civil violation.

May 22

Five juveniles were caught trespassing. They were issued trespass warnings, and released to their parents.

May 23

A resident observed a late 50’s man talking to a young girl inside Starbucks asking inappropriate questions. When the resident intervened, the man dashed out of the Starbucks and the resident followed the man into the parking lot. The man used aggressive language and flipped off the resident. The juvenile’s mother responded to the scene and made aware.

Three juvenile males were walking around past midnight and were given written warnings. The parents were called to the scene and picked up the juveniles.

Juvenile was observed past midnight and the father responded to pick him up. The juvenile was issued a written warning for violating the Miami-Dade County juvenile curfew.

May 27

A wallet and contents were reported lost on Crandon.

May 29

A female driver was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, and a traffic stop was made and the juvenile did not have a license. A civil citation was issued.

May 30

A juvenile female was pulled over because she didn't have a seatbelt. She did not have a license and was given a citation and her parents were contacted. The juvenile was a family friend allowed to use the golf cart by the owner.

A golf cart was pulled over with no lights after dark and a traffic stop was made. The driver did not have a license and was given a citation.

A woman complained her neighbor was filming and yelling at her children. The neighbor stated her children were always playing in the garden when they were not allowed to. The neighbor and complainant have had issues in the past, and as a board member it would be brought up at the next meeting.

June 1

Five juveniles were caught trespassing. They were given written warnings, and if caught again trespassing at the property would be subject to arrest. All juveniles were released to their parents without incident.

June 2

A juvenile’s bicycle was stolen while working by an unknown suspect(s) at around 12:15. Winn-Dixie could possibly give surveillance video.

June 6

A group of juveniles was called in for skateboarding that endangered people and disturbing the peace. One male was very uncooperative when speaking to police and received a citation for traffic infraction and pedestrian violation. The rest of the juveniles were given verbal warnings and released.

June 11

Juvenile driver was stopped for driving a golf cart without tail lights, and then given a citation for driving without a driver’s license.

June 12

A vehicle was recorded entering Key Biscayne with stolen tags. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled, before crashing into a gate at Bill Baggs and causing damage. Officers then located the subject hiding behind the lighthouse, and a record check revealed a warrant out of Orange County. It also revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Orange County. The tag was impounded and placed in a locker, and the vehicle was towed.

Juvenile was arrested after a record check revealed he was reported missing from Orange County.

June 13

Officer observed a golf cart traveling on Crandon Boulevard, which is prohibited, and after a traffic stop, it was found that the driver did not have a driver's license and his mother was contacted.

Juvenile was operating a “Ninebot” go-cart on residential roads. Officer spoke to father about safety and legal concerns.

Officer responded to a report of petty theft at 7/11. Worker stated that a golf cart that was driving away had two juvenile girls who had stolen a 24-ounce can of Truly alcoholic fruit punch.