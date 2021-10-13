KBPD stepping up traffic enforcement on the Causeway; drivers and cyclists getting tickets and warnings

Traffic enforcement for vehicles and bicyclists are ramping up on Key Biscayne’s Rickenbacker Causeway, thanks to a new task force assigned to address concerns.

Key Biscayne Interim Police Chief Jason Younes noted at Tuesday night’s Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting that from Sept. 16 to Oct. 12, officers made 173 traffic stops on the heavily traveled causeway, currently the topic of conversation due to a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by Miami-Dade County to address safety there, in part.

Younes said 63 bicycle citations and 17 vehicle citations were handed out in that span. There were 74 warnings issued to bicyclists and 19 warnings to drivers.

To address issues with vehicular safety on the Causeway, Younes said a multi-agency task force will be going into full effect, drawing not only officers from Key Biscayne, but those from the Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade, Coral Gables, Pinecrest and the Florida Highway Patrol.

“You’re going to see a larger presence” of patrols, the interim chief said.

Concerns range from speeding drivers to wide packs of cyclists, called pelotons (from the French word meaning “platoon”), some who don’t obey traffic signals.

If a bicyclist does not carry identification, police can use a thumbprint to help track his or her record.

Moving infractions also can deduct points on driver’s licenses.