Kentucky Derby winner Mage, owned by “Key Rat” Ramiro Restrepo, favored in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Mage went from a 15-1 long-shot at Churchill Downs to the early 8-5 favorite for Saturday's 148th Preakness Stakes at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course.

It's all shaping up well for the colt's co-owner, Ramiro Restrepo, who grew up on Key Biscayne, and who was mostly responsible for purchasing the horse a year ago for $290,000.

After two wins and a second-place showing in just four races, which have led to more than $2 million in earnings, Mage has been established as the front-runner in the eight-horse field for Saturday's race at 6:50 p.m. (coverage begins at 4:30) on NBC.

Monday afternoon, Mage drew the No. 3 post during a national social media telecast from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, Md.

Other favorites are Natural Treasure (4-1), which drew the No. 1 post, and First Mission (5-2), on the outside No. 8 post.

Friday morning, Mage galloped about 1½ miles at a brisk pace with exercise rider J.J. Delgado aboard.

"He's had a magnificent week of training ... he's shown all the positive signs," Restrepo said, joking that his 3-year-old champion has still been munching on peppermints and shredded carrots, which are his favorites, and is "thriving" with energy.

Mage will run in the 1 and 3/16th-mile Preakness, just two weeks after covering his career-long 1¼ miles in the Derby in 2:01.57, winning by a length ahead of Two Phil's.

"We've been just monitoring that situation with all the love that he's shown us on the racetrack," said Restrepo, 44, a Columbus High and University of Miami graduate.

Gustavo Delgado Jr., who co-trains Mage with his father, said Monday, "It's an amazing feeling. I still can't describe the feeling ... it's magic."

Mage actually was named by Restrepo for being "magical," in his eyes.

"So far, so good," Delgado Jr., said, describing Mage's first workout at Pimlico.

The field of 8 horses for the Preakness does not include Two Phil's or the third-place finisher in the 18-horse Derby, Angel of Empire. Nor does it include Forte, who had been the early Derby favorite before being forced to scratch after sustaining a slight bruise in practice.

Because Forte was placed on the mandatory 14-day vet list in Kentucky, the Maryland Department of Labor understood that the horse would not be eligible for the Preakness Stakes.

The lineup, with post position and jockey, from Monday's draw:

National Treasure (John Velazquez) 4-1

Chase The Chaos (Sheldon Russell) 50-1

Mage (Javier Castellano) 8-5

Coffee with Chris (Jamie Rodriguez) 20-1

Red Route One (Joel Rosario) 10-1

Perform (Feargal Lynch) 15-1

Blazing Sevens (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 6-1

First Mission (Luis Saez) 5-2

Mage, the son of Good Magic and Puca, by 2008 Derby and Preakness winner Big Brown, ran second and fourth in the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth, respectively. He didn't run as a 2-year-old, but won his debut at Gulfstream by nearly four lengths.

Justify, in 2018, became the 13th, and most recent, Triple Crown winner and retired as the only champion who was never beaten in his entire career.