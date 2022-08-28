Key Beginnings offers personalized early childhood development

If you believe tutoring your child at a young age, in a small setting, is the best way for them to learn, Key Beginnings is right for you.

Key Beginnings Early Childhood Development Program, Inc. is a local family day care with a maximum capacity of 10 children, which helps ensure a more personalized developmental program for toddlers ages 18 months to 3 years.

The programs are tailored to stimulate the healthy development of the child and prepare her/him to transition to a formal preschool setting.

Key Beginnings is directed by Tatiana Pardo de Zela, a long-time Key Biscayne resident, Early Childhood expert and Montessori teacher. The program takes place in her family home in Key Biscayne, where she has prepared a warm and engaging learning environment.

The group of six meets from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday to Friday, from September to May, and follows a customized learning routine that includes music, reading, sensorial exploration and outdoor play. The program has been licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families since 2008.

Key Beginnings offers a unique alternative for parents who want an exclusive first educational experience for their child, where he/she gradually acquires social, emotional and cognitive skills in a safe and nurturing environment.

Key Beginnings Early Childhood Development Program is located at 748 Woodcrest Road, Key Biscayne.

You can reach them (305) 546-3286.