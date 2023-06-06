Key Biscayne’s Ruben Briceño and Luis Prado are finally – after more than four years – breaking ground on a six-story, 125-room hotel by EVEN Hotels, a brand of Intercontinental Hotels Group.

The “Wellness Lifestyle” hotel project, in the City of Sweetwater, has withstood several hurdles over the years, including the COVID pandemic.

The hotel will be located at 10770 NW 25th St., offering a strategic location for travelers using Miami International Airport. EVEN Hotels empowers guests to maintain their wellness and will be designed with wellness, comfort and healthy dining in mind.

Construction is expected to take 18 months and create over 100 jobs. The project is part of the EB-5 Investor Visa Program, which provides an opportunity for qualified immigrant investors and their immediate families (unmarried children up to age 21) to obtain green cards and a permanent residency in the US.

The project brings together several firms, including ASI Global, ASI Diaz Group and EB5 Florida Hotels and Investments Regional Center, of which Briceño is a principal.

Prado, a Key Biscayne home developer and general contractor, will coordinate construction.

Briceño has been a Key Biscayne resident since 2007.

A graduate of the College of Law at Florida International University, he has been director of the Ocean Club and involved in causes such Hermanos de la Calle. In 2022, Briceño received special recognition from AILA (American Immigration Lawyers Association) for helping thousands of immigrant families without resources to obtain Temporary Protected Service (TPS) status.