“After a short drive from the hustle and bustle of Miami, you will find yourself in true Florida in a tiny island town between two wonderful parks – Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Crandon Park.”

With that description, Key Biscayne beaches topped a recent list of “Top” Florida beaches by the website VacationIdea.com, which ranks Key Biscayne beaches as #1 for “Quiet Beaches in Florida.”

“Palm tree-lined streets, quaint shops, galleries, restaurants, and, of course, some of the best beaches in Florida make Key Biscayne a lovely escape destination,” said the website in ranking the island of Key Biscayne atop their list.

The list, titled 25 Best Florida Beaches, provides listings by different categories.

For example, Mexico Beach in north Florida, ranked number 3 on the list, as one of the best beach town for a family vacation. The website highlights the absence of “fancy resorts or enormous condo buildings blocking the spectacular view of the ocean” which the website describes as “just miles and miles of fine sand, emerald waters and quaint seaside restaurants and shops where you can go barefoot.”

Other beaches on the list:

2. Sarasota

4. Naples

5. Cedar Key

6. St Petersburg

7. Destin

8. Fort Myers

9. Islamorada

10. Jacksonville

11. Sanibel Island

12. Miami Beach

13. Fort Lauderdale

14. Key West

15. Clearwater Beach

16. Pensacola Beach

17. St. Augustine

18. Jupiter Island

19. Anna Maria Island

20. Marco Island

21. Delray Beach

22. Siesta Key

23. Hollywood

24. Amelia Island

25. Cocoa Beach

For the complete list and description of each beach, click here.