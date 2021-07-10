“After a short drive from the hustle and bustle of Miami, you will find yourself in true Florida in a tiny island town between two wonderful parks – Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Crandon Park.”
With that description, Key Biscayne beaches topped a recent list of “Top” Florida beaches by the website VacationIdea.com, which ranks Key Biscayne beaches as #1 for “Quiet Beaches in Florida.”
“Palm tree-lined streets, quaint shops, galleries, restaurants, and, of course, some of the best beaches in Florida make Key Biscayne a lovely escape destination,” said the website in ranking the island of Key Biscayne atop their list.
The list, titled 25 Best Florida Beaches, provides listings by different categories.
For example, Mexico Beach in north Florida, ranked number 3 on the list, as one of the best beach town for a family vacation. The website highlights the absence of “fancy resorts or enormous condo buildings blocking the spectacular view of the ocean” which the website describes as “just miles and miles of fine sand, emerald waters and quaint seaside restaurants and shops where you can go barefoot.”
Other beaches on the list:
2. Sarasota
4. Naples
5. Cedar Key
6. St Petersburg
7. Destin
8. Fort Myers
9. Islamorada
10. Jacksonville
11. Sanibel Island
12. Miami Beach
13. Fort Lauderdale
14. Key West
15. Clearwater Beach
16. Pensacola Beach
17. St. Augustine
18. Jupiter Island
19. Anna Maria Island
20. Marco Island
21. Delray Beach
22. Siesta Key
23. Hollywood
24. Amelia Island
25. Cocoa Beach
For the complete list and description of each beach, click here.