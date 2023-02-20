Key Biscayne can network with Commissioner Regalado on Feb. 22

Key Biscayne residents and the business community will have an opportunity to network with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Novecento Key Biscayne.

Regalado, an attorney by trade, has been commissioner for District 7, which covers Key Biscayne, since 2020. Before that, she sat on the Miami-Dade County School Board.

Regalado has been working on some of the county's most pressing issues, including the property insurance crisis, septic-to-sewer conversions, and changes to condominium regulations stemming from the 2021 Surfside condo collapse.

She also plans to continue pushing for transit-oriented developments and expand training programs on neurodiversity, a personal issue she championed for years since serving on the Miami-Dade School Board.

She is interested in sponsoring a program to use private sector sources to help train government employees on best practices when interacting with people on the autism spectrum.

“I (have) spent a lot of time …passing legislation to create employment contracts to educate county employees on neurodiversity. We educated our police force, fire department and our entire library system, and we’re now working on transit and parks,” she said.

The networking event costs $10 for Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. Food and drinks will be served. For more information, call (305) 361-5207.