Key Biscayne Car Week on tap for Feb. 4-6, 2022

Key Biscayne Car Week rolls into town on February 4 to the 6th and will serve as the kickoff of the Miami Grand Prix.

The event will be hosted by two-time Formula 1 World Champion, Emerson Fittipaldi, and will exhibit vintage, modern and Formula 1 race cars on the Key concourse.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Eternity and Grace.

Photographed are the main organizers for KB Car Week. From L to R, Sale Stojanovic, producer; Frances Reaves, co-chair; Emerson Fittipaldi, Steve Williamson, Village Manager; and Mary Tague, co-chair.