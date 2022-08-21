Key Biscayne Car Week set for October return after a two-year pause

COVID forced the cancellation of the Key Biscayne Car Week in 2020 and 2021, and postponed the event earlier this year. However, the automotive festival – hosted by Brazilian race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi – is set to roar back into the island in October.

And the organizers are excited about the return of the event, which creatively displays vintage beauty with tomorrow's automotive innovation.

The event, which will take place September 30 to October 2, will kick off with two-time Formula 1 World Champion and two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Emerson Fittipaldi, driving the legendary “Spirit of Miami” onto Monaco Square.

"After a two-year pause … we are thrilled to be making a triumphant return this year,” said Fittipaldi, chairman of Car Week. “Our continued focus for Key Biscayne Car Week is to create a groundbreaking event that authentically displays automotive style, beauty, vision, and restoration.”

The exhibit, which aims to “become the center of attention in the automotive world,’ will display vintage, modern, and Formula 1 race cars on the Village Green, he said.

Here is the schedule of events:

September 30:

An invitation-only reception for sponsors, collectors, and event organizers.

October 1:

Noon to 4 p.m., car exhibition at the Monaco Square Civic Center will also feature live music, go-kart races and trophy presentations. No cost.

Reception gala at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. To purchase a ticket, please go click here.

October 2:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossbridge Church (Key Biscayne). More cars on display, a morning presentation by the Fittipaldi family, and a delicious buffet brunch. This event is open to the public.

Charitable contributions are an integral part of the event. Proceeds will benefit The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, and the nonprofit organization Eternity & Grace.

"We want to honor the legacy of Key Biscayne Car Week by continuing our commitment to doing well by our community," said Frances Reaves, co-chair of the event.

"The village has been home to some of the world's most prestigious events, such as the Miami Open Tennis Tournament, Miami International Boat Show, and now Key Biscayne Car Week," said Mary Tague, another event co-chair. "The exhibited range of cars will only add to the tropical vibrancy that is Key Biscayne."

For more information, visit them online here or email keybiscaynecarweek@gmail.com.