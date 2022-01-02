Key Biscayne celebrates Three Kings Day with a parade and more on Jan. 5

Christmas might be over for most people, but the Key Biscayne community on Jan. 5 will be celebrating another historic event: Three Kings Day.

The ninth annual event in the Village takes place next Wednesday with the arrival of the Three Kings – Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar – leading a parade in a vintage fire truck.

The parade starts at St. Agnes Church, 122 Harbor Drive, and continues on Crandon Boulevard and Mashta Road to Civic Center Fountain, ending on Fernwood Drive.

Three Kings Day is the day the Spanish culture considers to be Christmas. It is celebrated on the night of January 5, but the actual day of the Three Kings is January 6.

On Key Biscayne, the eXpats Club organizes the event in conjunction with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce. The eXpats Club is a relocation services company and social club.

Marina Martin, in charge of events for the eXpats Club, said the Three Kings tradition has been preserved by Spaniards abroad for years. Hispanics across the world hold a festive parade to celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings, who followed the north star and came bearing gifts to baby Jesus.

“There are big parades in all the cities and the Three Kings throw candies to kids,” she said.

Following the parade in Key Biscayne, children will deliver their wishing letters to the Three Kings in front of the Christmas tree at the Village Center.

The tasting of the traditional “roscon de reyes” (ring shaped cake with a hidden present) and hot chocolate will be served as part of the tradition.

For more information on the event, call (305) 748-3791.