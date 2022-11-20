A group of Ukrainian officials from the City of Irpin, in Miami to sign a Sister City resolution with Miami, took time to visit KeyBiscayne last week and enjoy some island hospitality.

“It was a full day of activities and I'm so proud of everyone who participated,” said Key Biscayne resident Dwight Hewett, president & CEO of The Doran Jason Group of Florida, Inc., who helped organize the Ukranians’ visit to Florida. “John and Selene Devaney helped by hosting a ‘Day on the Bay,’ which in my opinion is one of the best ways to see Key Biscayne.”

Then, in the late afternoon, at the Yacht Club, Hewett introduced the visitors to the crowd gathered. Outgoing Village Mayor Mike Davey thanked the foreign visitors for defending democracy and freedom, and for showing the world how precious these virtues are.

Key Biscayne Yacht Commodore Randy Clark offered the visitors a formal welcome to the club. Then Maryan Zablotsky, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, spoke of values shared with Americans and how appreciative Ukrainians are for US support.

Also on hand for the visit was Alison Thompson, executive director of Third Wave Volunteers, an international charity currently assisting in Ukraine by teaching first aid techniques throughout the war zone. She was accompanied by her colleague, Naomi Neal.

Finally, Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor of Irpin, spoke via an interpreter, about the heartbreak his citizens have endured in Irpin. Under siege for more than a month, many citizens died and tens of thousands were displaced, he said. Total damage to the Irpin is estimated at more than $700,000,000.

The mayor said he and many other citizens took up arms to protect their home. He noted that he has numerous kills to his credit. In his closing remarks, he apologized for needing a translator, stating, "I find it easier to kill Russians than to learn English." Markushyn was declared a "Hero of Ukraine" by President Zelenskyy. Irpin's indomitable will is credited with stopping the Russian advance to the capital City of Kyiv.

After the presentation, the Key Biscayne Foundation sponsored a dinner for Ukrainian guests, Claire London, Alison Thompson, Naomi Neal and Naysbeli.

The visit was incredible on many levels, but seeing all from the community gathered to meet these patriots, patting them on the back, shaking their hands, and hugging them was inspirational. The Ukrainians appreciated all that was done to make them feel comfortable, but especially the new relationships they formed in Key Biscayne.