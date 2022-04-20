The 2021-2022 school year is the last for St. Agnes Academy's Principal Susana Rivera as she's seeking new endeavors to add to a long list of career achievements.

And what a way for Rivera to go out as she was honored with the highest achievement for a school principal.

Rivera was recognized as Principal of the Year during the annual Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Good Neighbor and Giving Tree Awards, which recognize students, teachers and principals for their academic achievements, community service and helping their peers excel in the classrooms.

The event took place at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club on Wednesday.

Rivera capped off a 19-year career at the Village private school by winning the award presented by Baptist Health, one of the event sponsors.

Rivera was at St. Agnes' for 12 years, also serving as an assistant principal and teacher.

Before a room filled with students, parents, teachers and other educators as well as village government leaders and chamber members, Rivera was presented the award by Erin Dowd, director of government and community relations for Baptist Health.

Dowd said Rivera was able to keep her school and students intact despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dowd depicted her as a leader who wasn't afraid to take on the challenges the school faced and kept St. Agnes Academy among the best performing schools in Miami-Dade County.

"Last year presented a challenge and Susana Rivera, regardless of the challenges, made sure her school and students and teachers made it," she said. "She served students, parents, teachers and faculty for 19 years at St. Agnes."

Dowd said Rivera will forever be a member of the St. Agnes’ family: "Once a Bear, always a Bear. We wish you the best in your future endeavors."

Rivera told the Islander News she was humbled by the honor.

"It's overwhelming for me and I thank the parents, students, and faculty and the entire Key Biscayne community for the honor," she said. "This honor represents all the principals and educators who work hard. It's truly a team effort and not just one person."

Rivera said she hasn't decided on her next career move, but will be excited to see what happens.

The event brought the community together with students, teachers and principals from Key Biscayne public and private schools:

- Key Biscayne K-8 Center

- Key Biscayne Community Church

- Key Biscayne Presbyterian School

- MAST Academy, St. Agnes Academy

- St. Christopher's by the Sea Episcopal Church and Montessori School.

Students were honored with the Good Neighbor Award; the Giving Tree Awards went to educators.

Jonathan Mendez and Victoria Zang were among three students from MAST Academy awarded the Good Neighbor Award. Both Mendez and Zang are interns with Islander News.

Nora Galego, Principal partner at the Galego Law Group, when presenting him with the honor, said Mendez's ability to bring students together to create a good environment is amazing.

She said his 5.3 GPA is the top in the class, he's a tutor as a member of the school's National Honor Society and leading a Mangrove Restoration Project at MAST Academy.

Mendez is also a Miami Herald's Silver Knight Award nominee for business.

"He aspires to work in politics and public service," Galego said.

In presenting the award to Zang, Justo Rey, president and publisher of Islander News, said that besides being a great intern and student, she is a life saver.

He said she saw a traffic accident on her way to school and stopped to call 911.

"She chose not to navigate around the accident and do the right thing and called 911," Rey said when presenting Zang with the award. "Not only did she call 911 but she stayed there until the ambulance arrived on the scene."

Rey said Zang, also a Silver Knight Award nominee with a 5.3 GPA, was accepted to many colleges, John Hopkins University, the University of Miami, University of Florida, Vanderbilt, Brown and George Washington University, just to name a few.

K-8 Center student Bela Cenci was also awarded a Good Citizen Award by Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa for demonstrating excellent leadership qualities.

Sousa said that in addition to her academic achievements, Cenci is part of the Key Biscayne K-8 Center school safety patrol program, and she understands her role and the impact it has on everyone in her school.

She was promoted to sergeant at the beginning of the school year and then lieutenant and is in the running for captain.

"This is no small feat as only one out of 24 patrols achieve the rank of captain," Sousa said. "She can be relied upon to help others and understands the significance of keeping her school, peers, and community safe. "She is an exemplary student who continuously goes above and beyond what is expected of her in and outside of the classroom."

Master of Ceremonies, Sensei Robert Duzoglou from the Academy of Martial Arts RDCA and a board member of the chamber, said it's important for the chamber to have a good relationship with the community.

The awards, now in its 22nd year, is one way of building the relationship by honoring the education community, which is the backbone of Key Biscayne.

"Most chambers have an education committee to cross that barrier and make the connection," he said. "We developed the event to have a relationship with students, teachers, principals and the community. We want to recognize them for excelling in the schools."

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said the Key Biscayne community is proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by students and educators.

"We thank the kids for what they are doing in the community, ' he said. “What you are doing really matters and sets an example for everyone in the community.

Other 2022 Award Recipients:

Key Biscayne K-8 Center:

* Good Neighbor Awards- Fausto Beer-Diaz, Salomon Unda and Luca Vega

* Giving Tree Award- Michelle Herrera.

Key Biscayne Community Church Day School:

* Good Neighbor Awards -- Simona Calamari, Sebastian Hernandez and Lucas Pardo.

* Giving Tree Award -- Maria Elena Polanco

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School:

* Good Neighbor Awards -- Isabella Fornell, Gabriela Morgades and Nicolas Ricardes.

* Giving Tree Award – Gabriela Palacios.

MAST Academy:

* Good Neighbor Awards-- Camila Acquarone, Jonathan Mendez and Victoria Zang

* Giving Tree Award -- Cristina Vazquez-Villegas.

St. Agnes Academy:

* Good Neighbor Awards -- Regina Ordorica, Nicolas Poleo and Victoria Tamayo

* Giving Tree Award – Tatjana Surev.

St. Christopher by-the-Sea Episcopal Montessori School:

* Good Neighbor Awards -- Christian Teixeria, Henry Vanaselja and Avery White.

* Giving Tree Award -- Solana Corradi.

For more information on the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, click here.